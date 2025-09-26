Revue du web. CAN 2025: le lancement de la billetterie reporté

CAN 2025: le lancement de la billetterie reporté.
If you have this message don't wait you're not getting in.— AFCON 2025 Central (@AfconCentral25) September 25, 2025
If you're not trying to buy morocco's games just wait until later, you're waiting with a tons of moroccans, you can buy tickets later when there is less people in the website pic.twitter.com/vFvT66w3Mt
🚨🚨🚨 La CAF vient d’annoncer le report de la vente des tickets sans indiquer une raison valable ! Encore une occasion ratée pour se mettre à niveau des autres confédérations pic.twitter.com/qAHJeCbB0Y— L'PodCan (@LPodcan) September 25, 2025
Sidi Bennour: de lourdes peines de prison pour une affaire d’enlèvement d’une septuagénaire en avril dernier.
L’ex-patron des services secrets algériens en cavale: l’Espagne comme refuge?
🎬 Title: The Elusive One Books an Airbnb in Alicante— klh (@83Phoenix33) September 25, 2025
General Abdelkader Haddad, former Algerian DGSI, alias Nacer El Djen ("the cunning one"), spotted in Spain according to El Confidencial.
Spoiler: Even James Bond ends up getting caught.
📎 https://t.co/itbPGuUYDC
According to Spanish media and Algerian opposition in exile:— Nancy Abdallah🇵🇸🇾🇪🇱🇧🇮🇷 (@NanceAbdallah) September 25, 2025
The former head of Algerian intelligence has just fled his country on a migrant boat to Spain.
The general’s name is Abdelkader Haddad, better known by his nickname Nasser El Djinn (The Devil).
He was involved in… pic.twitter.com/EPpWZ9IFkb
🚨🇩🇿 ALGERIA CRISIS: EX-INTEL CHIEF SEEKS ASYLUM IN SPAIN— Planet Report HQ - Breaking News Worldwide 🌍 (@PlanetReportHQ) September 25, 2025
General Abdelkader Haddad, former Algerian intelligence boss, reportedly escaped house surveillance, fled disguised as a migrant, and requested asylum in Spain claiming the regime planned to kill him before trial and… pic.twitter.com/ALU0295eCq
🇩🇿🇪🇸 Voyons donc… Quand il s’agit du Maroc, les voisins partagent en masse les articles d’El Confidencial et s’en vantent bruyamment.— PhDounia 🎓 (@PhDounia) September 25, 2025
Mais où êtes-vous à présent ? Votre protégé, le général Abdelkader Haddad alias Nasser El Djenn, ex-patron redouté de la DGSI, serait bel et… pic.twitter.com/OhmhhlLBqS
Football: Hamza Igamane marque et épate encore une fois.
L'ouverture du score face au SK Brann signé 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐳𝐚 𝐈𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐞 après un gros travail de Matias Fernández-Pardo 🤩#LOSCSKB pic.twitter.com/jxwXLi3Ftb— LOSC (@losclive) September 26, 2025
🎥 'Special' Hamza Igamane gives Rangers fans fresh reminder of what they're missing as he bags sixth goal in five games on first start for new club 🔥https://t.co/irJ0QXTOt8 pic.twitter.com/7mtlM8G7vz— Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) September 26, 2025
On vous avez prévenu … mais vous avez fait les sourds . Bandeur de marocains disaient-ils 😂🤪— AyashBHA 🏴🇯🇲🇹🇳🇪🇨 (@MITOMAFR) September 25, 2025
LE BISON 🦬DE TEMARA golnekom !
IGAMANE https://t.co/ejshxoP09V