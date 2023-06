Comme Airbus, Boeing voit la flotte mondiale d’avions doubler d’ici à 2042

The world 🌎 will need 42,600 new commercial airplanes over the next 2️⃣0️⃣ years with airlines replacing approximately 1/2 the global fleet with new, more fuel-efficient jets.



We've just released our 2023 Commercial Market Outlook: https://t.co/TvtdTZIABt pic.twitter.com/DxitIy0YNH