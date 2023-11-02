Société

Revue du Web. African Football League: le Wydad en finale

Une séquence du match entre le Wydad de Casablanca et l’Espérance sportive de Tunis, le 29 octobre 2023.

Revue du webAfrican Football League: le Wydad se qualifie pour la finale; Education: nouvelle escalade entre les enseignants et leur ministre de tutelle; Abdellatif Ouahbi présente son projet de gadget servant à alerter la police en cas de violence contre les femmes; Conflit en Palestine: une interview tant attendue entre l’Egyptien Bassem Youssef et Piers Morgan fait le buzz. Round-up.

Par Nisrine Zaoui
Le 02/11/2023 à 18h01

African Football League: le Wydad se qualifie pour la finale en battant l’Espérance de Tunis et affrontera le Mamelodi Sundowns.

Education: nouvelle escalade entre les enseignants et leur ministre de tutelle.

النظام الأساسي يخرج مئات الأساتذة بالحسيمة للاحتجاج ! احتج مئات الأساتذة، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، أمام المديرية الإقليمية...

Posted by Bades Press on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

لمن لا يعرف لماذا الاساتذة مضربون: *مساوئ النظام الاساسي:* 1) ساعات العمل غير محددة يعني ممكن تخدم صباح و عشية 2) عندك...

Posted by Simohammed Ousaid on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

فرق شاسع بين مدير الموقف بفتح الميم ومدير الموقف بضم الميم. السادية في استفسار. لهذا وجب تحصين وضعية المدرس في النظام...

Posted by ‎مجد عدي‎ on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Abdellatif Ouahbi présente son projet de gadget servant à alerter la police en cas de violence contre les femmes. Mais celui-ci fait polémique.

آلة بـ 10 دراهم.. الوزير "وهبي" يكشف عن خطته الجديدة لمحاربة العنف ضد النساءأعلن عبداللطيف وهبي وزير العدل، عن خطته...

Posted by ‎زحيليكة الآن‎ on Sunday, October 29, 2023

وهبي أول وزير كيمثل فاشهار لآلة العنف ضد النساء: تبرك عليها تلقى البوليس حداك!!

Posted by Bladna 24 on Monday, October 30, 2023

Conflit en Palestine: une interview tant attendue entre l’Egyptien Bassem Youssef et Piers Morgan fait le buzz sur les réseaux sociaux.

Par Nisrine Zaoui
Le 02/11/2023 à 18h01
#Wydad#Football#Palestine#Abdellatif Ouahbi#Hamas#Israël

