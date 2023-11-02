Revue du Web. African Football League: le Wydad en finale

"I said 'it's been reported that 40 babies were killed, some of whom were beheaded'... it is different. Do you accept it?"



Catch Piers Morgan's second debate with Bassem Youssef on tonight's two-hour Uncensored special, TalkTV at 8pm (UK).@byoussef | @piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/lbIdMxDdHy