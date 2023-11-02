Revue du Web. African Football League: le Wydad en finale

African Football League: le Wydad se qualifie pour la finale en battant l’Espérance de Tunis et affrontera le Mamelodi Sundowns.
Reviewing the thrilling classico between Esperance and Wydad 🔥— African Football League (@afl_africa) November 1, 2023
Packed with excitement and decisive penalties that sent Wydad to the final! 🥅 🏆 #AFL | #CAF | #FIFA pic.twitter.com/L6r37vTuJn
History in the making 📜— African Football League (@afl_africa) November 1, 2023
Wydad and Sundowns set the stage for the first #AFL final showdown 🏟️
Who will claim the first trophy? 🏆#CAF | #FIFA pic.twitter.com/JNeRNVREGQ
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Al Ahly 1-0 on aggregate to qualify for the final of the 2023 African Football League.— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) November 1, 2023
Wydad Casablanca beat Esperance 1-1 aggregate (5-4 on penalties) to qualify for the final.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca face play each other in the final. pic.twitter.com/z6LzT9w1EG
Le #Wydad de Casablanca s’est qualifié pour la finale de l’#AfricanFootballLeague, en battant l’#Espérance_sportive_de_Tunis aux tirs au but,— Lassana Camara (@mauritaniefoot) November 1, 2023
5 à 4 (temps réglementaire: 1-0), en demi-finale retour mercredi au Stade olympique de Radès en Tunisie 🇹🇳. pic.twitter.com/rhFTg9J6E0
🌍🇲🇦| Une première historique !— DM SPORT (@dmsportma) November 1, 2023
Félicitations au Wydad Casablanca, qui se qualifie pour la finale de la toute première édition de l’African Football League !
📸 WAC pic.twitter.com/2YLyxEHd3b
Le Wydad élimine le Taraji de Tunis chez lui et se qualifie pour la finale de la Ligue Africaine pour sa 1ère édition !!— Intan El Sanhaji (@Hintata_) November 1, 2023
Phénoménal, les marocains de grands guerriers ✊️
Dima Maghrib 🇲🇦🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/QWUuJQmwpJ
Education: nouvelle escalade entre les enseignants et leur ministre de tutelle.
النظام الأساسي يخرج مئات الأساتذة بالحسيمة للاحتجاج ! احتج مئات الأساتذة، صباح اليوم الاربعاء، أمام المديرية الإقليمية...Posted by Bades Press on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
لمن لا يعرف لماذا الاساتذة مضربون: *مساوئ النظام الاساسي:* 1) ساعات العمل غير محددة يعني ممكن تخدم صباح و عشية 2) عندك...Posted by Simohammed Ousaid on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
فرق شاسع بين مدير الموقف بفتح الميم ومدير الموقف بضم الميم. السادية في استفسار. لهذا وجب تحصين وضعية المدرس في النظام...Posted by مجد عدي on Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Abdellatif Ouahbi présente son projet de gadget servant à alerter la police en cas de violence contre les femmes. Mais celui-ci fait polémique.
آلة بـ 10 دراهم.. الوزير "وهبي" يكشف عن خطته الجديدة لمحاربة العنف ضد النساءأعلن عبداللطيف وهبي وزير العدل، عن خطته...Posted by زحيليكة الآن on Sunday, October 29, 2023
وهبي أول وزير كيمثل فاشهار لآلة العنف ضد النساء: تبرك عليها تلقى البوليس حداك!!Posted by Bladna 24 on Monday, October 30, 2023
Conflit en Palestine: une interview tant attendue entre l’Egyptien Bassem Youssef et Piers Morgan fait le buzz sur les réseaux sociaux.
"I said 'it's been reported that 40 babies were killed, some of whom were beheaded'... it is different. Do you accept it?"— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 1, 2023
Catch Piers Morgan's second debate with Bassem Youssef on tonight's two-hour Uncensored special, TalkTV at 8pm (UK).@byoussef | @piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/lbIdMxDdHy
🚨“ISRAEL is the BEST RECRUITER for Hamas”— Firas 🇵🇸 (@mano_da_bounce) November 1, 2023
Bassem Youssef DESTROYS Piers Morgan’s argument. pic.twitter.com/TK0UCmhyAB
The world wide link . Here it is— Bassem Youssef (@Byoussef) November 1, 2023
Interview 2 with @piersmorgan https://t.co/YdvWv08tEM pic.twitter.com/DP2wizMwrd
Bassem Youssef and Piers Morgan about speaking out against Israel 🇮🇱🇵🇸#BassemYoussef #Bassem #Youssef #Israel #Palestine #War #Egypt #BellaHadid #PiersMorgan pic.twitter.com/xNS7rKghe8— T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) November 2, 2023