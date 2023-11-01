Société

Revue du web. Séisme: lancement de la 2ème tranche des aides financières ce 1er novembre

Une opération de recensement des habitations endommagées par le séisme du 8 septembre.

Revue du webSéisme: versement de la deuxième tranche des aides aux victimes; Tiznit: la vice-présidente de la commune de Ouijjane fait le buzz; Football: la Coupe du monde 2034 aura lieu en Arabie saoudite; USA: des militants interrompent la prise de parole du sécrétaire d’Etat Anthony Blinken.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 01/11/2023 à 18h02

Séisme: versement de la deuxième tranche des aides aux victimes du tremblement de terre du 8 septembre.

Tiznit: en colère, la vice-présidente de la commune de Ouijjane crée le buzz en renversant une table lors d’une réunion du conseil de cette petite bourgade du Souss.

Football: après 2030 au Maroc, la Coupe du monde 2034 aura lieu en Arabie saoudite.

USA: des militants interrompent la prise de parole du sécrétaire d’Etat Anthony Blinken lors d’un débat autour du déblocage d’une aise à Israël.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 01/11/2023 à 18h02
#Séisme#Séisme au Maroc#Aide directe

LEs contenus liés

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Explosions à Es-Semara: le jeune Hamza Jeafri inhumé à Sidi Yahia dont il est originaire

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. La kickboxeuse Amira Tahiri, 13 ans, de nouveau championne du monde

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Sahara marocain: tirs de projectiles à Es-Semara, colère et indignation des internautes

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Le Wydad étrille Enyimba, la Toile en liesse

Articles les plus lus

1
Sahara: le Conseil de sécurité adopte une résolution qui ne plaira pas à Alger
2
La démocratie et le 4ème pouvoir
3
Attaques terroristes d’Es-Smara: la nature des roquettes utilisées, et la main du Polisario, se précisent
4
Affaire Mchiouer: ce que la défense entreprend pour rapatrier le corps, et pourquoi le pouvoir algérien maintient l’omerta
5
Omar Hilale: les explosions d’Es-Semara sont une «attaque terroriste» et un «acte de guerre» qui ne resteront pas impunis
6
Sahara: la France appuie la reprise des tables rondes par les parties au conflit
7
Quand le maréchal Lyautey confirmait les droits territoriaux historiques du Maroc
8
Un vol Casablanca-Miami de Royal Air Maroc dérouté vers une île au large de l’Atlantique
Revues de presse

Voir plus