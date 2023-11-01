Revue du web. Séisme: lancement de la 2ème tranche des aides financières ce 1er novembre

Séisme: versement de la deuxième tranche des aides aux victimes du tremblement de terre du 8 septembre.
Tiznit: en colère, la vice-présidente de la commune de Ouijjane crée le buzz en renversant une table lors d’une réunion du conseil de cette petite bourgade du Souss.
Football: après 2030 au Maroc, la Coupe du monde 2034 aura lieu en Arabie saoudite.
🚨💣 OFFICIEL ! L'Arabie saoudite 🇸🇦 est la 𝗦𝗘𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 pour accueillir la Coupe du monde 2034 ! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pbNQlVLKSL— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) October 31, 2023
La Coupe du Monde 2034 en Arabie Saoudite ! 🇸🇦🚨— INFOSPORT+ (@infosportplus) October 31, 2023
Annonce faite par Gianni Infantino sur ses réseaux sociaux 🗣️
L'Arabie Saoudite était le seul pays en lice, après le retrait de la candidature de l'Australie plus tôt dans la journée ❌ pic.twitter.com/serqB1SerE
📍Lieux des prochaines Coupes du Monde 🏆:— LosMadridistas (@LosMadridistas_) October 31, 2023
• 2026 : États-Unis 🇺🇸, Mexique 🇲🇽, Canada 🇨🇦
• 2030 : Espagne 🇪🇸, Portugal 🇵🇹, Maroc 🇲🇦
* Uruguay 🇺🇾, Argentine 🇦🇷, Paraguay 🇵🇾
• 2034 : Arabie Saoudite 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/EE9gsJA2UF
La Coupe du Monde 2034 en Arabie Saoudite ! 🇸🇦🚨— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) October 31, 2023
Annonce faite par Gianni Infantino sur ses réseaux sociaux 🗣️
L'Arabie Saoudite était le seul pays en lice, après le retrait de la candidature de l'Australie plus tôt dans la journée ❌ pic.twitter.com/6pYHQ1gh8e
🚨🌏 OFFICIEL : la Coupe du monde 2034 sera organisée par l'Arabie saoudite, comme l'a confirmé le président Gianni Infantino. 🇸🇦— SILENCE D’OR 🤍👑 FOOT (@WbSilence) October 31, 2023
"Le football unit le monde comme aucun autre sport, la Coupe du monde est la vitrine parfaite pour un message d'unité et d'inclusion". pic.twitter.com/Grkl0dIARk
Australia not bidding for the 2034 World Cup, never really stood a chance. The deadline for confirmed expressions of interest today. So Saudi Arabia will be the only one bidding in the Saudi Arabia-shaped bidding process announced by FIFA earlier this month. Saudi 2034 ✔️— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) October 31, 2023
USA: des militants interrompent la prise de parole du sécrétaire d’Etat Anthony Blinken lors d’un débat autour du déblocage d’une aise à Israël.
Pro-Palestine protesters interrupt Blinken's speech in Congress and demanded a ceasefire in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/auaSaM9s4f— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 31, 2023
Des manifestants pour la paix ont fait irruption dans une réunion du Congrès, où le secrétaire d'État américain Antony Blinken était présent pour lui rappeler les crimes odieux commis par Israël à Gaza,— Berger Florian (@galamiou) October 31, 2023
Les militants ont exigé #CeaseFireInGaza 🙏#Israel#Gaza_Genicide #gazaSos pic.twitter.com/yWCmt7CnzQ
🚨🇵🇸 Protestors for DISRUPT Secretary of State Blinken over Israel's war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/k8l1zTMBGP— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 31, 2023
Multiple protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza repeatedly interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing as police dragged them out of the room one by one.— The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2023
Other protestors held red-stained hands in the air, arguing… pic.twitter.com/z6xYrhsaeb
Antony Blinken, the U.S. secretary of state, appeared before the Senate for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza. His testimony was interrupted by a series of protesters demanding a cease-fire. https://t.co/2LwGZje03N pic.twitter.com/m7H9PosCL1— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 31, 2023