Énergies renouvelables: augmentation de 50% des capacités installées dans le monde en 2023, selon l’AIE

The world added a historic 510 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in 2023, up 50% from a year before



Under current policies & market trends, global renewable capacity is set to be 2.5 times higher by 2030, not far off the COP28 goal of tripling



