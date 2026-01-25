Revue du web.  Polémique: les révélations de «Complément d’enquête» sur l’Algérie provoquent un tollé en ligne

Polémique: les révélations de «Complément d’enquête» sur l’Algérie provoquent un tollé en ligne.
قنبلة تفجرت في الإعلام الفرنسي والجزائري 🇩🇿🇫🇷 بعد بث قناة France 2، حلقة استقصائية ضمن برنامج «Complément d’enquête» الحلقة، التي رُوِّج لها بمقتطفات عبر يوتيوب، تستند إلى وثائق ومعطيات قضائية فرنسية تكشف عن عمليات استخباراتية سرية تورط النظام الجزائري فيها على الأراضي الفرنسية pic.twitter.com/4V6JapgnRy— asmae daouss🇫🇷+ 🇲🇦اسماء الضوس ❣️ (@Hadilhbiba) January 23, 2026
🔍L’affaire Amir DZ, une affaire d’État ? Le kidnapping sur le sol français de cet influenceur algérien aux publications virulentes et contestées a envenimé les relations entre la France et l’Algérie. Selon les enquêteurs, deux diplomates algériens seraient mêlés à son enlèvement pic.twitter.com/lOrXbnwufb— Complément d'enquête (@Cdenquete) January 22, 2026
Selon une note secret défense sur laquelle #ComplementDenquete a mis la main, les services secrets algériens font pression sur des élus d’origine algérienne.— Tristan Waleckx (@tristanwaleckx) January 22, 2026
Une pratique confirmée par une élue locale citée dans ce document du contre-espionnage français
pic.twitter.com/DEeybCYVfC
VOILÀ UNE TRAÎTRESSE À LA NATION FRANÇAISE ET LA NATION ALGÉRIENNE : Cet énergumène, Sabrina Sebaihi, franco-algérienne et députée française de gauche, a osé affirmer sur le plateau de Complément d’enquête sur France 2 que la junte militaire qui dirige l’Algérie serait une… pic.twitter.com/7EvjE0VggF— Hirak (@HirakDz74) January 23, 2026
🚨🇫🇷🇩🇿Hier, dans l’émission “Complément d’enquête” sur France 2, un sujet alarmant a été révélé, le régime algérien exerce un véritable chantage sur les militants kabyles.— Bellabbaci Aksel (@ABellabbaci) January 23, 2026
Selon l’enquête, certains consulats algériens en France utiliseraient des méthodes qui s’apparentent à des… pic.twitter.com/u7Kgcop3ux
People: le mariage de Yasser Zabiri, champion du monde U20, fait le tour des réseaux sociaux.
Relations houleuses: Riyad visiblement en colère contre Abou Dhabi.
Opinion— ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) January 25, 2026
Why Saudi Arabia Is Walking Away from Peace ?
Saudi Arabia is rapidly realigning its regional stance: distancing itself from U.S.-aligned partners, escalating tensions with the UAE, reviving anti-Israel and Islamist rhetoric, and quietly lobbying to shield Iran.
Once… pic.twitter.com/TGYt860vzy
The biggest article currently circulating in the Arab and Islamic world, translated into English by ChatGPT with a summary.— MuslimMatters (@MuslimMatters) January 25, 2026
Summary:
The article argues that tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE stem not from hostility toward the Emirati people, but from opposition to the… https://t.co/NknJ5Djytp
For those who want to know Pak role in Middle East for next couple of years must learn.Pakistan becomes a sandwich as tension rises between KSA UAE.Sources quote that when a similar question was asked during recent interaction with an institution a senior journalist was harshly… https://t.co/2e1d5TdqzU— Mumtaz Bhatti (@MumtazBhattiDin) January 25, 2026
Saudi Arabia's UAE 'mudslinging' threatens new Gulf crisis https://t.co/wobzVY9ZlZ— AL-Monitor (@AlMonitor) January 25, 2026
Saudi writer Dr. Ahmed bin Othman Al-Tuwaijri on UAE:— Clash Report (@clashreport) January 23, 2026
The false illusion that the shortest path to revenge is to throw oneself into the arms of Zionism and become Israel’s Trojan horse in the Arab world.
He also alleges interference in Tunisia, economic domination in Egypt, and… pic.twitter.com/rbYNHBjZSB
#UAE doing #Israel’s dirty work in #Yemen, #Somaliland & #Sudan: “Prominent column in the #Saudi #AlJazirah refers to the UAE as ‘an #Israeli Trojan horse in the #Arab world in the hope of being used against the Kingdom & major Arab countries - in betrayal of God, His Messenger &… pic.twitter.com/clbml3wNfC— Earth Rider (Tales of a Dharma Bum) (@jamesbangell) January 25, 2026
Youssef En-Nesiry et le mercato: entre Juventus et Fenerbahçe, le choix n’est pas encore fait.
🚨 𝗖̧𝗔 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗙 𝗘𝗡-𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗬𝗥𝗜 🇲🇦 𝗔̀ 𝗟𝗔 𝗝𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗦 ! 😬🤍🖤— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) January 24, 2026
Malgré un accord avec le Fenerbahce, les Turinois n’ont pas encore reçu le feu vert de l’attaquant marocain.
La raison ? 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗳 𝗘𝗻-𝗡𝗲𝘀𝘆𝗿𝗶 🇲🇦… pic.twitter.com/OBIzhvbyu8
🚨 | Le FC Séville s'est inséré dans la course à la signature de Youssef En-Nesyri : le joueur a mis en stand-by l'intérêt de la Juventus.— Juventus Belgique (@juve_belgique) January 24, 2026
La Juve ne l'attendra pas longtemps : le club se penchera sur d'autres profils si le marocain n'a pas donné de réponse d'ici lundi ❌️⚪️⚫️… pic.twitter.com/SoZLveXsPU
🚨⚪️⚫️ The agreement between Juventus and Fenerbahçe for Youssef En Nesyri reached last night:— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2026
€4m loan fee package with salary included.
€19m buy option clause NOT mandatory.
Final green light needed from agents… then here we go. 🇲🇦
🎥 https://t.co/q0d3TJ69rk pic.twitter.com/CngojFgIIV
🚨 Après l'accord entre clubs conclu avec Fenerbahçe, la Juventus n'a pas encore reçu le feu vert de Youssef En-Nesyri.— SILENCE D’OR 🤍👑 FOOT (@WbSilence) January 25, 2026
En Nesyri privilégierait un transfert définitif plutôt qu'un prêt, la Juventus ne poursuivant pas une procédure de transfert définitif mais uniquement un prêt. pic.twitter.com/VngQUoHM2r
🚨EXCL: ⚫️⚪️🇲🇦 #SerieA |— Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 21, 2026
🔐 Youssef En-Nesyri and Juventus have reached an agreement in principle
💰 Juventus advance in positive now talks with Fenerbahçe
❗️The turkish club want to seal the deal with Juventus soon
W @HanifBerkane https://t.co/vBoijJjcjq pic.twitter.com/FRnOA7Pwrg