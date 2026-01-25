Société

Revue du web.  Polémique: les révélations de «Complément d’enquête» sur l’Algérie provoquent un tollé en ligne

Revue du webPolémique: les révélations de «Complément d’enquête» sur l’Algérie provoquent un tollé en ligne; People: le mariage de Yassir Zabiri, champion du monde U20, fait le tour des réseaux sociaux; Relations houleuses: Riyad visiblement en colère contre Abou Dhabi; Youssef En-Nesiry et le mercato: entre Juventus et Fenerbahçe, le choix n’est pas encore fait... Round-up.

Par La Rédaction
Le 25/01/2026 à 18h05

Polémique: les révélations de «Complément d’enquête» sur l’Algérie provoquent un tollé en ligne.

People: le mariage de Yasser Zabiri, champion du monde U20, fait le tour des réseaux sociaux.

Relations houleuses: Riyad visiblement en colère contre Abou Dhabi.

Youssef En-Nesiry et le mercato: entre Juventus et Fenerbahçe, le choix n’est pas encore fait.

