Revue du web. Les Lionceaux de l’Atlas en finale de la CAN U20

Les Lionceaux de l'Atlas U20.

Revue du webLes Lionceaux de l’Atlas en finale de la CAN U20 tandis que Berkane est proche d’un sacre continental; À Agadir, un professeur d’université arrêté pour trafic de documents; Une «poignée de main» tendue entre le président français et le président turc fait le buzz... Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 18/05/2025 à 17h16

Les Lionceaux de l’Atlas en finale de la CAN U20 tandis que Berkane est proche d’un sacre continental.

Agadir: un professeur d’université arrêté pour trafic de documents. Il aurait amassé une grosse fortune en vendant des diplômes universitaires.

Une «poignée de main» tendue entre le président français et le président turc fait le buzz.

#U20#Football#Agadir#Université

Revue du web. CAN U20: le Maroc en finale de la Coupe d'Afrique après avoir battu l'Égypte

Revue du web. Dar Bouazza: les pelleteuses rasent les restaurants des plages privées

Revue du web. Casablanca: démolition des commerces informels à Souk Dallas

Revue du web. Le roi Mohammed VI nomme de nouveaux walis, ambassadeurs et hauts responsables lors du Conseil des ministres

