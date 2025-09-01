Revue du web. Football: Ben Seghir, Ounahi et El Khannous en partance pour de nouveaux clubs à quelques heures de la fin du mercato estival

Football: Ben Seghir, Ounahi et El Khannous en partance pour de nouveaux clubs à quelques heures de la fin du mercato estival
DONE DEAL 🚨✅
— 532off (@532off) August 31, 2025
Bilal El Khannous is a new Stuttgart player 🔥🇲🇦
The Moroccan starlet passes his medical test and is ready for a new chapter in the Bundesliga 🇩🇪🔥
Bilal El Khannous est bien arrivé à Stuttgart…
— Hakim (@Z_hakos) August 31, 2025
BENVINGUT OUNAHI! 👋
— Girona FC (@GironaFC) August 30, 2025
🐝🇲🇦 Azzedine Ounahi, ya presentado ante la afición del Girona🫡
— Futbol Marroqui 212 (@FutbolMarroqui) August 30, 2025
"Un Club qui m'a tout donné" ❤️🤍
— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 31, 2025
L’AS Monaco annonce le transfert d’Eliesse Ben Seghir. L’attaquant de 20 ans #MadeInLaDiagonale s’engage avec le Bayer Leverkusen.
Le Club salue Eliesse pour son parcours en Rouge & Blanc et lui souhaite le meilleur pour la suite de sa…
🇲🇦 Eliesse Ben Seghir 🤝 Bayer 04 🖤❤️
#BenSeghir2030
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 31, 2025
Gaza: le porte-parole du Hamas annoncé mort par l’armée israélienne
L'armée israélienne publie officiellement la photo de Abu Obeida et son nom est Hudeyqa Al Kahlout, il affirme l'avoir tué.
— InfoSudLiban (@InfoSudLiban) August 31, 2025
Abu Obeida était devenu une figure dans le monde arabe.
🇮🇱 Israël | Conflit Gaza
— KRONIK Insights (@KRONIKInsights) August 31, 2025
🇮🇱 Israël | Conflit Gaza— KRONIK Insights (@KRONIKInsights) August 31, 2025
🔴 L’armée israélienne et le Shin Bet (sécurité intérieure) ont publié une vidéo présentée comme prouvant l’identité d’Abu Obeida.
📍 Une diffusion destinée à confirmer officiellement son élimination.
[ 🇵🇸 PALESTINE | 🇮🇱 ISRAËL ]
— Little Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) August 31, 2025
🔸 Israël annonce avoir mené une frappe aérienne contre un haut responsable du Hamas à Gaza. Selon plusieurs médias, il s'agirait d'Abu Obeida, porte-parole des Brigades Ezzedine al-Qassam. Son sort reste incertain, le Hamas démentant les rumeurs de…
In its attempt to reach Abu Obeida, Israel committed dozens of massacres against his family, killing around 400 relatives.
— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 31, 2025
Despite this, to Palestinians and the free world, Abu Obeida is not just a person. He embodies a cause — one that cannot be silenced until oppression ends. pic.twitter.com/Ga3jg9ETnw
No idea if Israel did actually martyr Abu Obeida, but it reminds me of that famous quote
— Waasim (@waasim_) August 31, 2025
"Beneath this mask, there is an idea
And ideas are bulletproof".
If the enemy thinks this will end the resistance, they're in for a surprise.