Revue du web. Football: Ben Seghir, Ounahi et El Khannous en partance pour de nouveaux clubs à quelques heures de la fin du mercato estival

Homme tenant un ballon de foot.

Homme tenant un ballon de foot. (Photo d'illustration). DR

Revue du webFootball: Ben Seghir, Ounahi et El Khannous en partance pour de nouveaux clubs à quelques heures de la fin du mercato estival; Dar Bouazza: les fameux restaurants d’“El Mrissa” détruits par les autorités; Gaza: le porte-parole du Hamas annoncé mort par l’armée israélienne. Round-up.

Par La Rédaction
Le 01/09/2025 à 17h57

Football: Ben Seghir, Ounahi et El Khannous en partance pour de nouveaux clubs à quelques heures de la fin du mercato estival

Dar Bouazza: les fameux restaurants d’“El Mrissa” détruits par les autorités

Gaza: le porte-parole du Hamas annoncé mort par l’armée israélienne

Par La Rédaction
Le 01/09/2025 à 17h57
#Football#Mercato#Dar Bouazza#restaurants#Gaza#Hamas#Maroc

Revue du Web. Le Maroc remporte le troisième CHAN de son histoire après un match à rebondissements

Revue du web. People: une épouse dépose une plainte contre l’influenceuse Ghita Osfour pour adultère

Revue du web. Justice: deux encadrants arrêtés pour agression sexuelle sur un enfant de 12 ans

Revue du web. La campagne de contrôle des motos suspendue, la réaction de la Toile

