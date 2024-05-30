Société

Revue du web. Ayoub El Kaabi entre dans la légende du ballon rond européen

Ayoub El Kaabi avec le trophée de la Ligue Europa Conference.

Revue du webAyoub El Kaabi entre dans la légende du ballon rond européen; Marrakech: la deuxième édition du Gitex Africa se tient dans la ville ocre; USA: le message «finish them» rédigé par Nikki Halley sur un missile israélien provoque l’émoi sur les réseaux sociaux; L’édition 2024 des manœuvres militaires African Lion est une réussite pour le Royaume. Round-up.

Par Nisrine Zaoui
Le 30/05/2024 à 18h00

Football: Ayoub El Kaabi entre dans la légende du ballon rond européen. Explications.



Marrakech: la deuxième édition du Gitex Africa se tient dans la ville ocre. Extraits.

USA: le message «finish them» rédigé par Nikki Halley sur un missile israelien provoque l’émoi sur les reseaux sociaux.

L’édition 2024 des manœuvres militaires African Lion est une réussite pour le Royaume.

#Football#Ayoub El Kaabi#Europe#Marrakech#Technologie#Afrique#Israël#African Lion

Revue du web. Comment la Toile a réagi à l'affaire Leila Benali-Andrew Forrest

Revue du web. Mondial 2026: Walid Regragui dévoile sa liste

Revue du web. Décès du journaliste Abdessadaq Benissa, légende de Medi 1, à l'âge de 63 ans

Revue du web. Succès de la première édition du Morocco Gaming Expo de Rabat, en présence de la légende japonaise Takaya Imamura

