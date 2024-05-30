Revue du web. Ayoub El Kaabi entre dans la légende du ballon rond européen

Football: Ayoub El Kaabi entre dans la légende du ballon rond européen. Explications.
هنيئا لأيوب الكعبي تتويجه بدوري المؤتمر الأوروبي رفقة فريقه أولمبياكوس 👏🏻— Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) May 29, 2024
Congratulations to Ayoub El Kaabi 🦁 for winning the UEFA Europa Conference League title with his club @olympiacosfc pic.twitter.com/lO1ieMJlE8
Cinq buts face à Aston Villa en demi— Scipion (@Scipionista) May 29, 2024
Unique buteur en finale
Campagne de patron à 16 buts
Offre à l’Olympiakos le premier titre européen senior de son histoire
La consécration à 30 ans
Immense monsieur El Kaabi Nueve 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/OB8F52K5D2
El Kaabi became the first player to score 11 goals in a single UEFA club competition KO stage 👏— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2024
LOOK AT THIS LIST 🤯
Ayoub El Kaabi, lui qui est devenu professionnel à seulement 23 ans, lui qui a débuté en 2nde Division marocaine, est aujourd'hui sur le toit de l'Europe en étant le 2eme MEILLEUR BUTEUR de l'Histoire des coupes d'Europe sur une saison (16 buts).— Actu Mocro (@ActuMocro) May 29, 2024
No one has scored more goals in European competitions this season than Ayoub El Kaabi.— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 29, 2024
Marrakech: la deuxième édition du Gitex Africa se tient dans la ville ocre. Extraits.
Congratulations to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the successful launch of the second edition of GITEX Africa. The event has grown significantly to become Africa’s largest tech exhibition, featuring over 1,400 companies from 130 countries, in collaboration with pic.twitter.com/tLaVlicRVj— sheikh Hamdan fazza. (@FazzaHamda31339) May 29, 2024
Busy week at Gitex Africa…the scale of the conference and networking opportunities is 🤯— Ory Okolloh-Mwangi (@kenyanpundit) May 29, 2024
1st day of GITEX AFRICA : ✅— Mobiblanc • Further (@mobiblanc) May 30, 2024
Very happy to connect with tech people, discover news insights and host our keynotes about the important topics, trends and innovations!
Come pay us a visit at stand 12C60!
🌍🔥 GITEX Africa is igniting the African tech scene with startups showcasing groundbreaking innovations that are reshaping the future! 🚀🌟— 01TEK (@01tek) May 30, 2024
Get ready to dive into the dynamic landscape of modern startup ecosystems, where creativity and resilience meet limitless possibilities. 🌌…
A quick chat with Yordan Popov, CEO of Smart Tech Systems, at #GITEXAFRICA 2024. Yordan shared his excitement about how GITEX AFRICA is becoming bigger and bigger each year. He highlighted Africa as a key market for Smart Tech Systems and revealed their plans to exhibit in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ejFfEcrRDO— GITEX AFRICA (@GITEXAfrica) May 29, 2024
USA: le message «finish them» rédigé par Nikki Halley sur un missile israelien provoque l’émoi sur les reseaux sociaux.
« Achevez-les »— Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) May 29, 2024
Voilà le message rédigé sur un obus israélien destiné au peuple palestinien par l’ex-candidate républicaine à l'élection présidentielle américaine Nikki Haley.
La honte.
Ces gens doivent finir en prison.
🇵🇸🇺🇸 Répugnant : « Finish them ! » « Achevez-les ! »— Charlies Ingalls Le Vrai 🤠🐑🐄🐔🐎🤓 (@CharliesIngalls) May 29, 2024
On ne parle pas d'un simple soldat israélien qui veut faire une vidéo pour ses réseaux sociaux mais de Nikki Haley, ancienne candidate à la présidentielle américaine et ancienne ambassadrice des États-Unis auprès des Nations… pic.twitter.com/atvGUhz6hD
États-Unis : Nikki Haley s'est rendue en Israël. L’ancienne rivale de Donald Trump a effectué un déplacement près de la frontière avec le Liban. Ce voyage de l'ex-ambassadrice américaine à l'ONU a déclenché la polémique. Correspondance pic.twitter.com/BVNMxZCHBh— TV5MONDE Info (@TV5MONDEINFO) May 29, 2024
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley signs Israeli bombs due for Gaza and Lebanon with the words "finish them."— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) May 28, 2024
Imagine being a mother and signing a bomb that will be used to kill babies, toddlers, and children.— Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) May 28, 2024
Imagine writing the words "Finish Them" on this bomb.
You're the worst of humanity @NikkiHaley.
L’édition 2024 des manœuvres militaires African Lion est une réussite pour le Royaume.
▶️Des observateurs militaires de 7 pays ont assisté, au Cap Drâa, au nord de Tan-Tan, à des entrainements opérationnels programmés dans le cadre de la 20ème édition de l’exercice combiné maroco-américain “African Lion 2024″.— 2M.ma (@2MInteractive) May 27, 2024
Moroccan F-16 Training, African Lion 2024 ©️FAR MAROC 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/vPNsdEchdX— MAROC MILLÉNAIRE ® (@MillenaireMaroc) May 28, 2024
جانب من تدريبات القوات الخاصة في مناورات الأسد الإفريقي 2024.— FAR-Maroc (@FAR_Maroc_) May 26, 2024
African Lion 2024 Sets-Up Field Medical-Surgical Hospital in Tatahttps://t.co/QwKnbcag0m pic.twitter.com/WnhnMn12KJ— MAP Agency (@agency_map) May 26, 2024
🔊Prévu du 20 au 31 mai 2024 dans les régions d’Agadir, Tan-Tan, Mehbes, Tata, Kénitra, Ben Guérir et Tifnit, l’exercice “African Lion 2024” vise le développement de l’interopérabilité opérationnelle, technique et procédurale entre les FAR et les forces des pays participants… pic.twitter.com/McCWA4qsBB— La Vie éco (@JournalLavieeco) January 29, 2024