Chinese premier urges China, ASEAN to stand united, overcome distractions Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that in a turbulent and complex world, China and ASEAN should stand united, overcome distractions and work together to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. Li made the remarks during the 29th China-ASEAN Summit in Manila. As this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said that over the past five years, the world has witnessed a growing trend of unilateralism and protectionism, while geopolitical conflicts have flared up one after another. Against this backdrop, China-ASEAN cooperation has forged ahead, achieving both quantitative growth and qualitative improvements, with cooperation mechanisms further consolidated and connectivity steadily enhanced, he said. The extraordinary five years and the hard-won achievements offer valuable experience and useful lessons, Li said. He stressed that both sides need to carry forward their tradition of friendship and mutual assistance, uphold the right path of openness and win-win cooperation, and keep pace with the trend of innovation and development. These experiences and lessons are a valuable asset shared by both sides and should be upheld and put to full use over the long term, Li said. Five years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed that China and ASEAN work together to build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home, Li said, adding that both China and ASEAN countries cherish the culture of family and are geographically close and bound by strong people-to-people ties. The profound bonds forged over generations should not, and will not, be affected by temporary events or circumstances, he said. Li urged China and ASEAN countries to protect and develop their common home, injecting greater stability and certainty into the development and prosperity of the global village. He called on the two sides to strengthen the foundations for peace and security by properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, jointly opposing external interference, and safeguarding regional peace and stability. China looks forward to the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, which will provide a solid institutional guarantee for lasting peace and stability in the South China Sea, Li said. He also called for promoting regional development and prosperity, stressing the need for both sides to take the entry into force of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol as an opportunity to deepen industrial and supply chain cooperation, accelerate infrastructure connectivity, or "hard connectivity," in areas such as railways and highways, and strengthen "soft connectivity" in mechanisms, standards and rules. The premier said China applauds the establishment of a China-ASEAN mechanism for energy ministers' meetings and stands ready to work with ASEAN to successfully hold the China-ASEAN Year of artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation next year, advance "AI+" cooperation and create a strong engine for high-quality regional economic development. Li also called for improving the well-being of the people, voicing China's readiness to continue to contribute to the China-ASEAN Cooperation Fund and strengthen cooperation with ASEAN in areas including poverty reduction, disaster prevention and mitigation, food security, maternal and child health, so as to promote sustainable development in the region. Commending the fruitful outcomes achieved over the five years since the establishment of the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership, leaders of ASEAN countries expressed readiness to strengthen strategic communication and political mutual trust with China, fully implement the ASEAN-China FTA 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, and deepen cooperation in areas including economy and trade, connectivity, AI, clean energy, digital economy and combating transnational crime. They thanked China for its consistent support for ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture and its commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes. They also expressed the hope for an early conclusion of the COC in the South China Sea, jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability, and building an ASEAN-China community with a shared future. It was announced during the meeting that the China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 Upgrade Protocol will enter into force on Dec. 1, 2026, and 2027 has been designated as the Year of AI cooperation. Outcome documents were released, covering the 5th anniversary of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, energy partnership building, and deeper forestry cooperation. (via Xinhua News)