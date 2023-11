Mines: Aya Gold & Silver décroche 4 nouveaux permis dans son projet de Boumadine

Today’s Boumadine’s news:

➡️Drilling confirms large, high-grade mineralization in the central and northern portions of the main trend incl. 1,039 gpt AgEq over 23.5m

➕Acquisition of 4 new permitshttps://t.co/kB0cquPVGX$AYA $AYASF #gold #silver #miningstocks pic.twitter.com/tLYpNVpMEt