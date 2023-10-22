Revue du web. Tanger submergée par les eaux après de fortes pluies

Les pluies sont de retour. Tanger sous l’eau, et une nouvelle alerte météo prévoit une journée supplémentaire de précipitations.
La légende du football anglais Bobby Charlton n’est plus. Il s’est éteint hier à l’âge de 86 ans.
Sad, terrible news. Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, he was one of the greatest players the game has seen.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2023
“It is with great sadness that we share news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family”. pic.twitter.com/8BS4P64aa9
Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023
Words will never be enough.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2023
Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone connected with Manchester United at this time.
May he rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1tYUb3x0r
A legend and true pillar of Manchester United, whenever people think of the club around the world, they think of Sir Bobby Charlton. You will be missed throughout football. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3kFIhgPecF— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 21, 2023
Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Bobby Charlton.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 21, 2023
🚨 Sir Bobby Charlton est malheureusement décédé à l'âge de 86 ans.— UniversFoot (@UniversFoot7) October 21, 2023
Sir Bobby Charlton a marqué 249 buts en 758 matchs pour Manchester United et est le deuxième meilleur buteur de l'histoire du club après Wayne Rooney.
Il est l'un des neuf joueurs à avoir remporté la Coupe du… pic.twitter.com/hY5XSoAZ0G
La prochaine Loi de finances fait déjà parler d’elle. Des augmentations de TVA sur de nombreuses denrées non essentielles comme le thé inquiètent les internautes. Extraits.
🧵Ep 10— Dr. Talal Cherkaoui (@CherkaouiTalal) October 20, 2023
Le gouvernement 🇲🇦 va dévoiler son projet de loi de finances pour 2024, marquant le début d'une réforme profonde de la TVA qui s'étalera sur trois ans, de 2024 à 2026. Ce plan ambitieux prévoit des changements significatifs, en particulier sur la TVA.⬇️#Maroc #Morocco pic.twitter.com/oOhB4veCPM
قانون المالية لم تتم المصادقة عليه...لكن الخطير هو أنه النقاش عليه غائب، لا من النخب السياسة، ولا من خبراء الإقتصاد، ولا فالإعلام العمومي علما أنه مرتبط بالتنمية والأوراش الكبرى للمملكة، وعندو تأثير مباشر على القدرة الشرائية للمواطنين، رغم كل مايحمله من جوانب إيجابية وأخرى سلبية— إسفرادِسْـكـي (@sefarjaaal) October 21, 2023