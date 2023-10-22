Société

Revue du web. Tanger submergée par les eaux après de fortes pluies

أمطار غزيرة تغرق شوارع طنجة وتغضب السكان
Plusieurs routes de Tanger ont été submergées par les eaux de pluies.

Revue du webLes précipitations sont de retour et Tanger déjà submergée par les eaux; La légende du football anglais Bobby Charlton n’est plus; Le projet de Loi de finances ne fait pas que des heureux. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 22/10/2023 à 18h00

Les pluies sont de retour. Tanger sous l’eau, et une nouvelle alerte météo prévoit une journée supplémentaire de précipitations.

La légende du football anglais Bobby Charlton n’est plus. Il s’est éteint hier à l’âge de 86 ans.

La prochaine Loi de finances fait déjà parler d’elle. Des augmentations de TVA sur de nombreuses denrées non essentielles comme le thé inquiètent les internautes. Extraits.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 22/10/2023 à 18h00
#Revue du web#intempéries#Tanger#Inondations

