Revue du web. Rabat: des milliers de Marocains marchent pour la Palestine

Des milliers de personnes ont pris part à une marche à Rabat en soutien au peuple palestinien, le 15 octobre 2023.

Revue du webRabat: des milliers de Marocains marchent pour la Palestine; L’international marocain Noussair Mazraoui accusé d’être du côté du «terrorisme» en affichant son soutien à la cause palestinienne; Un tweet de Karim Benzema en soutien aux Palestiniens lui vaut des remontrances de toute la France islamophobe. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 16/10/2023 à 17h59

Rabat: des milliers de Marocains marchent pour la Palestine.

Allemagne: l’international marocain Noussair Mazraoui accusé d’être du côté du «terrorisme» en affichant son soutien à la cause palestinienne.

Toujours au sujet de Gaza, le Ballon d’Or 2022, Karim Benzema, s’est fendu d’un tweet soutien aux Palestiniens qui lui vaut des remontrances de toute la France islamophobe.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 16/10/2023 à 17h59
#Revue du web#Palestine#Gaza#Rabat

