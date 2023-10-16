Revue du web. Rabat: des milliers de Marocains marchent pour la Palestine

Rabat: des milliers de Marocains marchent pour la Palestine.
A Rabat, énorme manifestation populaire de soutien aux habitants de Gaza, autorisée par les autorités marocaines. A parier qu’elle ne sera ni la dernière ni la moins nombreuse. pic.twitter.com/VJydFjJ7MP— Abdellah Tourabi (@Atourabi) October 15, 2023
Ça fait chaud au cœur et ça fait renaître un espoir qu'on a pensé perdu.— Taoufiq TAHANI (@TaoufiqTahani) October 15, 2023
Merci les Marocains de porter la Palestine et son droit à l'existence dans votre cœur.
Magnifique manifestation aujourd'hui à Rabat. pic.twitter.com/XYYyTZIWRF
Manifestation monstre à Rabat en faveur du peuple palestinien ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dqvvq9imUm— Vanneur 🇫🇷🇲🇦 (@Vanneur) October 15, 2023
🇲🇦 🇵🇸 | Depuis la capitale du #Maroc, #Rabat, une immense marche est organisée en soutien à la #Palestine et pour dénoncer l'agression israélienne. pic.twitter.com/lqjHmG9tYc— Arab Intelligence - المخابرات العربية (@Arab_Intel) October 15, 2023
Allemagne: l’international marocain Noussair Mazraoui accusé d’être du côté du «terrorisme» en affichant son soutien à la cause palestinienne.
Bild are now calling Mazraoui a terrorist for posting the Palestine flag and Quran verses. We can not let this disgusting paper get away with this 🤮 pic.twitter.com/JvSoQtNCxW— Deniz (@MusialaXtra) October 15, 2023
#Mazraoui #WeAreAllMazraoui #NousairMazraoui #WeStandWithMazraoui— Zahra (@maghreb_230) October 15, 2023
I thought Germany believed in free speech? Isn't "rights of speech" a thing there anymore? I didn't know that supporting innocent civilians became an act of "Terrorism" the real terrorists are the Germans. https://t.co/SdkcRYyLm2 pic.twitter.com/zrdZylGk3A
What is it with German football media and restricting free speech?— TheGeorge (@BayernPapa) October 15, 2023
When LBTGQoretzka goes on his rants he's called brave but when Mazraoui gives his opinion, they call him a terrorist
🚨 Noussair Mazraoui started paying the price for his support to #Palestine early !!!— HyzrSport.com (@hyzr_711) October 15, 2023
The German media attacks the Moroccan Bayern Munich player and describes him as a "terrorist" !!!
BILD newspaper headline : “Supporters of terrorism on the pitch ? Unbelievable !”… pic.twitter.com/iQjdmIcazZ
BILD asked Bayern about Noussair Mazraoui's pro-Palestine posts on IG. The club has not responded yet [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/NeSWuhJ8a7— Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) October 15, 2023
Shameful. Absolutely disgusting from this "newspaper" who are treating a normal person supporting a country that has been suffering for years from criminal acts as a terrorist.— Yassine BADDOU (@YassineBADDOU4) October 15, 2023
Total support to Mazraoui, and may Allah Free the people of Palestine, always and forever 🇵🇸🇵🇸. https://t.co/zum9pEVF2R
Toujours au sujet de Gaza, le Ballon d’Or 2022, Karim Benzema, s’est fendu d’un tweet soutien aux Palestiniens qui lui vaut des remontrances de toute la France islamophobe.
On demande aux sportifs de prendre positon, Benzema le fait, sauf que pour certains il ne prend pas la bonne position. Résultat ceux qui demandaient aux sportifs de prendre position insultent Benzema car il ne prend pas la bonne position. C’est ça?— Nabil Boudi (@BoudiNabil) October 16, 2023
Pas un mot sur Lola.— Jean MESSIHA (@JeanMessiha) October 15, 2023
Pas un mot sur Samuel Paty.
Pas un mot sur les bébés décapités
Pas un mot sur Dominique Bernard
Un message de soutien au Hamas
Le « Français » Karim Benzema #HamasTerrorist #IsrealPalestineconflict#PalestineGenocide#GazzeUnderAttack #Arras #attentat pic.twitter.com/r7AeoCAS1u
Donc, CNEWS accuse Karim @Benzema d'être un partisan du Hamas pour avoir condamné les bombardements qui ont causé la mort de 2 215 Palestiniens, dont 724 enfants, à Gaza.— Marcel D. (@DubreuilhMarcel) October 16, 2023
Alors, pour rafraîchir la mémoire de CNEWS, qui se fait le porte-parole du Likoud, ces journalistes… pic.twitter.com/pcNAyjMiyo
Dites moi Karim Benzema il est où votre tweet de la semaine dernière condamnant la barbarie du hamas … les enfants brûlés vifs les innocents assasins quand ils sont juifs ça ne comptent pas ….— Julien Dray (@juliendray) October 15, 2023
🚨 Karim Benzema apporte son soutien public à la Palestine :— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 15, 2023
« Toutes nos prières pour les habitants de Gaza victimes une fois de plus de ces bombardements injustes qui n’épargnent ni femmes ni enfants. » 🇵🇸🤲🏽
(🗣️ X) pic.twitter.com/jdPovwJiIy