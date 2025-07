SOS! The crew on 'Handala' have been kidnapped by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)



Mohamed El Bakkali is a citizen of Morocco.

Tag and email the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates NOW:

Email: mae@diplomatie.gov.tn

X: @Marocdiplo_EN… pic.twitter.com/4tGdaP3UhD