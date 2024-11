Xi à Biden: la Chine est prête à collaborer pour assurer une «transition en douceur» avec l’administration Trump

🇨🇳Chinese President Xi Jinping and🇺🇸U.S President Joe Biden @POTUS met in Lima, #Peru during #APEC meeting.

Key messages from Chinese side:

➡️ “China-U.S. relations over the past four years have gone through ups and downs.

➡️The two sides have also been engaged in fruitful… pic.twitter.com/xEr6wW1LbI