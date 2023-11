Israël-Hamas: 180 libérations au dernier jour de la trêve, discussions pour la prolonger

President Biden on Sunday hailed the release a 4-year-old who was seized during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 after her parents were killed. Avigail Idan, whose name has also been spelled as "Abigail" in U.S. media, was the first American citizen to be freed. https://t.co/ie3fc2hRgn pic.twitter.com/kqMEZnmJ3I