Revue du web. Marrakech: la DGSN clarifie l’incident impliquant une touriste dans un restaurant

Marrakech: la DGSN clarifie l’incident impliquant une touriste dans un restaurant.
🔴🇲🇦 | 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢 —L’enquête de la police de Marrakech a montré que l’histoire de la touriste allemande qui aurait payé 200 € pour une pizza est #FAKENEWS. En réalité, le commerçant lui a refusé l’entrée à cause de son état suspecté d’ivresse.— المغرد🪬🐦🌐⚡️ عادل (@LOBSERVATEUR_MA) June 14, 2026
➖🗞 @LOBSERVATEUR_MA pic.twitter.com/qgP1Cq5nmi
Toujours à Marrakech, des citoyens loin d’être satisfaits des travaux effectués à Jemaâ El-Fna.
Football: plusieurs fédérations nationales, dont le Maroc, dénoncent des propos du président de l’UEFA Aleksander Čeferin.
🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆:— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 14, 2026
Football federations from Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, South Africa and other nations have hit back at UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin’s comments about some World Cup matches being “without interest”.
They say: “There is… pic.twitter.com/rsk7oRrwm0
🟥 #آخر_خبر | رئيس الاتحاد الأوروبي ألكسندر تشيفيرين: زيادة المنتخبات في كأس العالم سيؤدي إلى مشاهدة مباريات غير مثيرة للاهتمام— beIN SPORTS الإخبارية (@beINSPORTSNews) June 14, 2026
⬅️ الاتحادات الإفريقية وكوراساو وأوزبكستان ترفض في بيان مشترك تصريحات تشيفيرين
⬅️ البيان يؤكد رفض الاتحادات لهذا التصريح بحزم ويعتبر أنه بالنسبة… pic.twitter.com/CZgr76cczu
🚨 Several federations of nations qualified for the FIFA World Cup 🌍🏆 have condemned the comments made by Aleksander Čeferin, after the UEFA president criticized the new World Cup format‼️ pic.twitter.com/WauKOPcxd4— Vuvuzela.foot (@vvzfoot) June 14, 2026
Pas mal, ds l’idée. Mais j'y vois surtt une volonté de répondre pour Infantino, en conflit avec Ceferin. J’aurais aimé la même promptitude quand Artan, Partey ou encore les milliers de fans de ces pays signataires ont fait l’objet d’un filtrage aux antipodes de l’esprit de la WC. https://t.co/yQRwqJjnzh— 🇸🇳 Babacar Ndaw FAYE ⭐️⭐️ (@BNFAYE) June 14, 2026
Excellent! @UEFA Enough of the Eurocentric ego in football. The game belongs to the world, not just one continent. Time to give every footballing nation the respect it deserves. ⚽🌍 https://t.co/cTiVWTYiFS— Sports&HumanRights (@SportsAndRights) June 15, 2026
Guerre en Iran: un accord de paix «définitif» annoncé par Washington et Téhéran.
“The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RdSwyEdEtO— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026
Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026
⚡️BREAKING: The Strait of Hormuz will be open to free passage for 60 days, after which Iran will begin charging a “Service Fee” — Fars News— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) June 15, 2026
Source told Fars:
"In the final moments of the negotiations, the text of the agreement was changed, and the United States recognized the… pic.twitter.com/vD83Pvq7Fa
Je salue l’accord conclu entre les États-Unis et l’Iran, fruit d’un effort diplomatique auquel ont contribué plusieurs partenaires. J’appelle à sa mise en œuvre rapide et complète par tous les belligérants.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 14, 2026
Cet accord doit permettre la réouverture urgente et inconditionnelle…
🔴 Iran-USA : un accord de paix pour les 80 ans de Trump— LCI (@LCI) June 15, 2026
➡️ Après 3 mois et demi de guerre, 10 semaines de négociation intensives. Il sera signé ce vendredi.
Mais que contient cet accord ?
📺 Le journal de 6H de @LaureneBarriere | Matinale LCI pic.twitter.com/OhTgNpzXE5