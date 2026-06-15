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Revue du web. Marrakech: la DGSN clarifie l’incident impliquant une touriste dans un restaurant

La place Jemaâ El-Fna au coucher de soleil, à Marrakech.

Revue du webMarrakech: la DGSN clarifie l’incident impliquant une touriste dans un restaurant; Toujours à Marrakech, des citoyens loin d’être satisfaits des travaux effectués à Jemaâ El-Fna; Football: plusieurs fédérations nationales, dont le Maroc, dénoncent des propos du président de l’UEFA Aleksander Čeferin; Guerre en Iran: un accord de paix «définitif» annoncé par Washington et Téhéran... Round-up.

Par La Rédaction
Le 15/06/2026 à 17h54

Marrakech: la DGSN clarifie l’incident impliquant une touriste dans un restaurant.

Toujours à Marrakech, des citoyens loin d’être satisfaits des travaux effectués à Jemaâ El-Fna.

Football: plusieurs fédérations nationales, dont le Maroc, dénoncent des propos du président de l’UEFA Aleksander Čeferin.

Guerre en Iran: un accord de paix «définitif» annoncé par Washington et Téhéran.

Par La Rédaction
Le 15/06/2026 à 17h54
#Marrakech#Jemaâ el-Fna#Football#UEFA#Iran#États-Unis#Maroc

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