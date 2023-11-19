Revue du Web: Manal Benchlikha sort sa nouvelle vidéo, la Toile s’enflamme

Mondial 2026: la sélection marocaine déjà en Tanzanie pour son premier match des éliminatoires, qui aura lieu le mardi 21 novembre.
L'état de la pelouse est + que limite mais en plus de ça on clôture le bal après 3 matchs consécutif sans compter les séance d'entraînement
Jeudi Burundi-Gambie
Dimanche Burundi-Gabon
Lundi Gambie-CIV
Mardi Tanzanie-Maroc
First training session for our National Team in Tanzania
Musique: Manal Benchlikha sort une nouvelle chanson, avec, en featuring, le rappeur Italien d’origine unisienne Ghali.
Armement: l’avionneur américain Boeing débute l’assemblage des hélicoptères Apache destinés aux Forces royales air marocaines.
We recently kicked off production of Morocco's 24 AH-64E Apache helicopters. By acquiring the advanced and proven #AH64, Morocco will enhance their defense forces for years to come.
More: https://t.co/2oihnTSbMM pic.twitter.com/RVMKtFbCin
Boeing a débuté la production de 24 hélicoptères d'attaque Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian pour le Maroc a annoncé le fabricant
effectué dans l'usine de Mesa en Arizona
2024 will be an interesting year for Moroccan Army, particularly in Morocco-USA military & industrial cooperation.
Starting this year we will receive the first AH-64E Apache, as well as the first F16 Block 72 Viper, without forgetting the first M1A2M Abrams tanks
France: l’ancien capitaine des Lions de l’Atlas Medhi Benatia pressenti pour devenir le directeur sportif de l’Olympique de Marseille. Un pari risqué pour les deux parties…
Negotiations took place for weeks, now being sealed as La Provence called.
Understand OM hope to sign all the document/sort details at the beginning of next week.
(RMC Sport) pic.twitter.com/EFFtDD4MdW
Ce qui est fou dans l'arrivée de Medhi Benatia à l'OM, c'est qu'il y a des agents français qui passent des coups de fil ici et là pour dire du mal de l'homme.
Jalousie ??
Bonne chance Medhi (son prénom s'écrit comme ça)