Société

Revue du Web: Manal Benchlikha sort sa nouvelle vidéo, la Toile s’enflamme

Manal Benchlika et le rappeur italo-tunsien Ghali, dans la nouvelle vidéo de la chanteuse marocaine.

Revue du webMondial 2026: la sélection marocaine déjà en Tanzanie pour son premier match; Musique: Manal Benchlikha sort sa nouvelle vidéo, avec en featuring le rappeur italien Ghali; Armement: Boeing débute l’assemblage des Apache destinés au Maroc; France: l’ancien Lion de l’Atlas Medhi Benatia va devenir le directeur sportif de l’Olympique de Marseille. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 19/11/2023 à 18h00, mis à jour le 19/11/2023 à 18h00

Mondial 2026: la sélection marocaine déjà en Tanzanie pour son premier match des éliminatoires, qui aura lieu le mardi 21 novembre.


Musique: Manal Benchlikha sort une nouvelle chanson, avec, en featuring, le rappeur Italien d’origine unisienne Ghali.


Armement: l’avionneur américain Boeing débute l’assemblage des hélicoptères Apache destinés aux Forces royales air marocaines.


France: l’ancien capitaine des Lions de l’Atlas Medhi Benatia pressenti pour devenir le directeur sportif de l’Olympique de Marseille. Un pari risqué pour les deux parties…

Par Majda Benthami
Le 19/11/2023 à 18h00, mis à jour le 19/11/2023 à 18h00
#Football#Lions de l'Atlas#Musique#armement#Boeing#FAR

LEs contenus liés

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Football: les joueurs de petite taille de l’équipe nationale accueillis en héros à leur retour d’Argentine

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Carte tronquée du Maroc lors d’un concert de Mohamed Ramadan: la réaction de la Toile

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Sahara: l’ambassadeur de France rassure sur l’appui de son pays au plan d’autonomie, les internautes sceptiques

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Tiznit: un mort et des blessés dans l’effondrement d’un immeuble

Articles les plus lus

1
Affaire Abdelali Mchiouer: 82 jours écoulés, corps non restitué, Alger garde le silence
2
Répression massive en Algérie: des eurodéputés de tous bords interpellent Josep Borrell
3
Le train en provenance de Laâyoune et à destination de Khartoum...
4
Antisémitisme: le défilé des hypocrites
5
Accusations graves et attentatoires de pollution à l’arsenic: le démenti formel de Managem
6
Victime d’une duperie du régime algérien, l’ambassadrice américaine à Alger contrainte d’annuler une visite à Tindouf
7
La première activité officielle du tout nouveau Premier ministre algérien réservée... au Polisario
8
Grande figure de l’édition marocaine, Abdelkader Retnani le «Roc» tire sa révérence
Revues de presse

Voir plus