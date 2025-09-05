Revue du web. Le prince Moulay El Hassan inaugure le nouveau stade Moulay Abdellah à Rabat

Le prince Moulay El Hassan inaugure le nouveau stade Moulay Abdellah à Rabat qui a fait peau neuve à l’occasion de la CAN 2025.
People: le créateur Giorgio Armani est décédé. Ses pairs lui rendent hommage.
Milan, 4 September 2025 – With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.— Armani (@armani) September 4, 2025
Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away… pic.twitter.com/7lMIdpw5oX
One of my favorite fun facts about Giorgio Armani is that he didn’t start his brand until he was 40.— Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) September 4, 2025
So all of you 34 year olds out there having an existential crisis about where your life’s at, just know you can say fuck it and follow your dreams whenever you want
RIP 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cf0vK1cOJS
The House of Gucci is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Giorgio Armani.— gucci (@gucci) September 4, 2025
A true visionary, Mr. Armani shaped the world of fashion in unforgettable ways, inspiring generations with his creativity, elegance, and entrepreneurial spirit.
Together with all our employees, we… pic.twitter.com/eTOH2NgQoT
Statement from Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1:— Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2025
Today, Formula 1 joins the world in commemorating the life and legacy of Giorgio Armani, a true pioneer and inspiration.
Giorgio Armani was not only a master of his craft, but also an example of passion and… pic.twitter.com/Sb1iakweL2
Saddened 😔 to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani, a true icon in the world of fashion. I feel very proud to have been part of one of his campaigns and to have met his family.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 4, 2025
My condolences to all his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zy9gUwwsHh
Football: Lionel Messi tire sa révérence internationale.
Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 chante l’hymne national avec ses fils sur le terrain 🥹🐐— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) September 4, 2025
Ça sent vraiment le dernier match au pays avec sa sélection…pic.twitter.com/25L04QluGP
🤍💙🇦🇷 Leo Messi scores a brace for Argentina in his likely-to-be last game in his country with the Selección. pic.twitter.com/z21xWl2uNl— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2025
On a grandi dans notre football avec Lionel Messi. Mesurons notre chance. pic.twitter.com/ts4IKEMNYR— Thomas Bonnavent (@TBonnavent) September 5, 2025
🚨TOUS DEBOUT, MESSI SE RETIRE DE SON DERNIER MATCH SUR LE SOL ARGENTIN !!— INTER-MESSI FR (@IntermiamiFR_) September 5, 2025
Nous voulons demander à tout le monde de se lever, Leo vient de quitter le terrain pour son dernier match officiel en Argentine de toute sa carrière.
Il y a des larmes, beaucoup de larmes, c'est l'adieu… pic.twitter.com/ejWRwOqMd3