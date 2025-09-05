Société

Revue du web. Le prince Moulay El Hassan inaugure le nouveau stade Moulay Abdellah à Rabat

Le prince héritier Moulay El Hassan procède à l’inauguration du stade Moulay Abdellah, le jeudi 4 septembre 2025.

Revue du webLe prince Moulay El Hassan inaugure le nouveau stade Moulay Abdellah à Rabat; People: le créateur Giorgio Armani est décédé. Ses pairs lui rendent hommage; Football: Lionel Messi tire sa révérence internationale. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 05/09/2025 à 18h07

Le prince Moulay El Hassan inaugure le nouveau stade Moulay Abdellah à Rabat qui a fait peau neuve à l’occasion de la CAN 2025.

People: le créateur Giorgio Armani est décédé. Ses pairs lui rendent hommage.

Football: Lionel Messi tire sa révérence internationale.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 05/09/2025 à 18h07
#Moulay El Hassan#Complexe Moulay Abdellah#CAN 2025#Stade#Football#Infrastructure#mode#décès#Hommage#Lionel Messi

LEs contenus liés

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Ibtissame ‘Betty’ Lachgar finalement condamnée à 30 mois de prison pour atteinte à l’islam

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Sur la route de Oued Laou, une dame met la vie des automobilistes en danger

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Un nouveau patron à la tête de la DGSSI

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Football: Ben Seghir, Ounahi et El Khannous en partance pour de nouveaux clubs à quelques heures de la fin du mercato estival

Articles les plus lus

1
Algérie: le régime va-t-il céder la wilaya de Tindouf au Polisario?
2
Tribune. Algérie: sept ans de prison ferme pour possession de… pneus
3
Le roi Mohammed VI ordonne une fatwa exhaustive sur la Zakat
4
Un visa contre une OQTF: Sarkozy pour l’intransigeance envers Alger et la fin des accords de 1968
5
Casablanca: deux milliards de dirhams pour relancer le projet de l’Avenue royale
6
Exclusif. Nouvelles révélations sur le scandale de l’inceste à Aïn Aouda
7
Confisquer une moto, c’est si difficile que ça?
8
Tribune. Nécropolitique dans le désert: les camps de Tindouf et la suspension de la vie
Revues de presse

Voir plus