Revue du web. Football: face au Lesotho, beaucoup d’inquiétudes mais un joli but de Brahim Diaz et la découverte d’Adam Aznou

Brahim Diaz pendant le match opposant le Maroc au Lesotho.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 10/09/2024 à 18h10

Football: face au Lesotho, beaucoup d’inquiétudes mais un joli but de Brahim Diaz et la découverte d’Adam Aznou.

Abdellatif Ouahbi met en colère le syndicat des taxis en leur rappelant la loi.

Technologie: Apple dévoile l’iPhone 16 qui sera mis en vente d’ici fin septembre.

#Maroc#Football#Lesotho#Brahim Diaz#Adam Aznou

