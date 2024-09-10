Revue du web. Football: face au Lesotho, beaucoup d’inquiétudes mais un joli but de Brahim Diaz et la découverte d’Adam Aznou

Football: face au Lesotho, beaucoup d’inquiétudes mais un joli but de Brahim Diaz et la découverte d’Adam Aznou.
Adam Aznou: Man of the match in his Morocco debut— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 9, 2024
90 minutes played
92 touches
47 accurate passes (92%)
21/27 duels won
6/8 dribbles completed
6/6 long balls
3 tackles
1 interception
8.7/10 rating @SofascoreINT pic.twitter.com/VsyIyqX8Ur
Aznou dropped a Man of the Match performance on his Morocco debut. I didn’t exaggerate when I said he will become a starter at Bayern soon. Sadly we kept washed Davies this season even though he’s playing with us by running down his contract, instead of properly developing Aznou. pic.twitter.com/2cKTtz3RlA— Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) September 9, 2024
Adam Aznou des débuts qui nous rappelle quelque chose ❤️🇲🇦 https://t.co/uyGLQmb1pS pic.twitter.com/8vPzaAhiov— MOUNTAKHAB OUT OF CONTEXT 🇲🇦🇶🇦 (@MountakhabOf) September 10, 2024
Victoire 1-0 du Maroc 🇲🇦 après une prestation médiocre.— ۞AtlasPatriote۞ (@AtlasPatriote) September 9, 2024
Heureusement que Brahim Diaz a apporté un peu de lumière💫.
Adam Aznou, l'un des rares points positifs. Il va falloir faire bien mieux que ça !
BRAHIM DIAZ BALLON D’OR Africain je veux rien savoir !! pic.twitter.com/kIyPAPsX9h
🤷🏼♂️🇲🇦 Two games with Morocco, two goals this month for Brahim Díaz.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2024
He has scored again tonight. ✨ pic.twitter.com/WqTWunEqqM
Abdellatif Ouahbi met en colère le syndicat des taxis en leur rappelant la loi.
Technologie: Apple dévoile l’iPhone 16 qui sera mis en vente d’ici fin septembre.
Premiers visuels de l’iPhone 16 Pro pic.twitter.com/Pn4ieg01zv— Pape San (@papesanvlog) September 9, 2024
Le prix de l'iPhone 16 n'augmente pas.— Steven (@StevenLathoud) September 9, 2024
Le rafraichissement de l'écran non plus.
60Hz. 2025.
😭 pic.twitter.com/DlQKXAXEIO
Voici le nouvel iPhone 16— GQ France (@GQ_France) September 9, 2024
Avec un nouveau bouton… pic.twitter.com/i1FqqFvSE5
Nouveautés présentées lors de la Keynote Apple: "L'intérêt des iPhone 16 c'est vraiment la photo" pic.twitter.com/eq4mMW1MQU— BFM Business (@bfmbusiness) September 9, 2024
iPhone 16 simple avec un button pour contrôler l’appareil photos intégrée à coté avec Apple intelligent 🖤🤍💜💚💙#iphone16— 🅢 🅗 🅣 (@syllahightech) September 9, 2024
#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CQxfMRQCuJ