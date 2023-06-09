Revue du web. Accusé d’escroquerie, le comédien Abdelfattah Jawadi à nouveau au cœur d’une polémique

Le comédien Abdelfattah Jawadi est une nouvelle fois au centre d’une polémique. Il est accusé d’avoir escroqué d’autres acteurs dont il n’a pas payé les émoluments.
Ligue des champions d’Afrique: le marché noir fait rage pour les tickets de la finale retour entre le Wydad et Al Ahly.
Football toujours, cette fois-ci côté Raja qui vient de désigner un nouvel entraîneur.
Egypte: la vidéo d’un requin dévorant un touriste Russe devient virale sur les réseaux sociaux.
#Hurghada #egypt #SharkAttack— 🐦Egypt For Ever🦅 (@RedaElsayed__) June 8, 2023
The shark has been caught pic.twitter.com/PZvEJMXOn1
Shark is hunted and brought to the shore after eating a man in Egypt pic.twitter.com/B0U9BrcGuv— OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) June 9, 2023
Who speaks Arabic? What are these people saying?— Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) June 9, 2023
Multiple Telegram channels are claiming that this is the shark who ate the Russian tourist in Egypt. #Egypt #arabic #RussianToutist #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/gVembbGNjZ
We really did witness something straight out of Jaws today. The shark attack in Egypt was exactly like the beach scene. Ben E. King’s stand by me was even playing in the background. Yet some people will tell you sharks are your friends and jaws was just a movie #SharkAttack #news pic.twitter.com/DewpCh2tAb— That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) June 9, 2023
Vladimir Popov is from the Arkhangelsk region of Russia 23 years old killed today by a shark in Egypt— 🇷🇺 Эсса Али 🆉 Essa Ali 🇦🇪 (@ESSA_A1I) June 8, 2023
RIP brother 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/7UcX4Dd8zF
