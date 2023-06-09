Société

Revue du web. Accusé d’escroquerie, le comédien Abdelfattah Jawadi à nouveau au cœur d’une polémique

Le comédien Abdelfattah Jawadi.
Le comédien Abdelfattah Jawadi.

Revue du webLe comédien Abdelfattah Jawadi une nouvelle fois au centre d’une polémique; Wydad-Ahly: le marché noir fait rage; Le Raja désigne un nouvel entraîneur; Egypte: la vidéo d’un requin dévorant un touriste russe devient virale. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 09/06/2023 à 17h58

Le comédien Abdelfattah Jawadi est une nouvelle fois au centre d’une polémique. Il est accusé d’avoir escroqué d’autres acteurs dont il n’a pas payé les émoluments.

Ligue des champions d’Afrique: le marché noir fait rage pour les tickets de la finale retour entre le Wydad et Al Ahly.

Football toujours, cette fois-ci côté Raja qui vient de désigner un nouvel entraîneur.

Egypte: la vidéo d’un requin dévorant un touriste Russe devient virale sur les réseaux sociaux.

#Abdelfattah Jawadi#Polémique#escroquerie#Egypte

