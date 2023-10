Prix Nobel de médecine: deux pionniers du vaccin à ARN messager contre la Covid-19 récompensés

📍Everyone needs to read this 40-year saga of Dr Katalin Karikó, inventor of the mRNA therapy behind Pfizer/BioNTech & Moderna #COVID19 vaccines. Rejected many times, nevertheless she persisted. She will win the Nobel Prize. Oh she’s an *immigrant* too! https://t.co/bxMLTQLPN0 pic.twitter.com/xOcDmUOysz