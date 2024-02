Gaza: poursuite des frappes israéliennes, sur fond d’espoirs de trêve

🚨 Healthcare in #Gaza is more critical than ever.



With 2.4 million health consultations provided since the beginning of the war, @UNRWA is doing the impossible. The situation is catastrophic. We need your support.



KEEP UNRWA WORKING #DonateToUNRWAhttps://t.co/UfchdBvsgX pic.twitter.com/DWNM5mTa3k