Céréales ukrainiennes: Bruxelles envisage une prolongation des restrictions

EU agriculture commissioner @jwojc says he wants the current import bans on 🇺🇦 products prolonged until ideally end of year, if not end of October “after the harvest”. Says there is now more grain in 🇵🇱🇸🇰🇷🇴🇭🇺🇧🇬 than in 🇺🇦. “Without prolongation we will have huge problem” he says