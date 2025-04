Revue du web. Une mystérieuse tombe sur la voie publique à Fès, la Toile intriguée

Achraf Hakimi: “I spoke to Dembélé, I think he is fine and it was just a bit of fatigue.”



Luis Enrique on Dembélé’s injury: “I don’t know. He’ll undergo tests tomorrow. It’s not serious, it’s something very minor, but he’s probably a doubt for the second leg.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w2oo3uzwXS