Revue du web. Procès d’Ilyas Elmaliki: un torrent de réactions sur les réseaux sociaux

Procès d’Ilyas Elmaliki: les internautes partagés sur le soutien du streamer qui a souvent tenu des propos fort déplacés.
Football: une première pour le jeune latéral gauche marocain du Bayern, Adam Aznou, qui a disputé son tout premier match de Bundesliga, faisant la fierté de sa maman.
Adam Aznou Bayern Debut Vs Union Berlin pic.twitter.com/A8FjV0IXCc— Bayern Comps (@CompsBayern) November 2, 2024
Aznou & Kompany Walking hand in hand from the Bench. First Minutes as Bayern Player in the Bundesliga for Adam Aznou.— 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙞𝙁𝘾𝘽 ¹⁷ (@Official_Benji_) November 2, 2024
Such a Beautiful Moment.😍 pic.twitter.com/lGDy6W0kAH
🇲🇦✅ Adam Aznou (18) made his debut for Bayern Munich today! 🌟— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 2, 2024
He typically plays as a full-back. pic.twitter.com/f0TDMqahfw
Que mejor manera que debutar en el Allianz Arena con mi afición, muy feliz de poder sumar mis primeros minutos en @Bundesliga_DE. Darle las gracias al entrenador por darme la confianza y gracias por todos los mensajes que estoy recibiendo. MiaSanMia❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ODQL3ml3X— Adam Aznou (@AznouAdam) November 2, 2024
Légende de la musique: le producteur Quincy Jones s’est éteint aujourd’hui.
RIP Quincy Jones - the legendary music producer has passed away aged 91.— Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) November 4, 2024
In addition to winning 28 Grammy Awards for his work as a producer, Jones was also the recipient of an Academy Award and an Emmy.
Quincy is filmed here giving "the best advice I ever got" pic.twitter.com/OcSK7BW3UY
Legendary music producer, composer, Quincy Jones has passed away aged 91 (1933 - 2024) 🕊️🤍 pic.twitter.com/KbwztVxKXM— Deeds Magazine (@Deedsmag) November 4, 2024
Thank you, Quincy Jones, for producing the music in this iconic scene from The Wiz. The Emerald City Sequence. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/YRYmM4cl80— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 4, 2024
Quincy Jones, who distinguished himself over the course of a 70-year career in music as an artist, bandleader, composer, arranger and producer, has died. He was 91.— Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2024
Read more about his life and legacy here: https://t.co/koC2PB0Abs pic.twitter.com/gqwWXgGVlk
RIP Quincy Jones, who defined the highest level of musical genius for 5 generations. Perhaps the greatest producer & soundtrack composer of all-time. The most quotable, the coolest, who made everything from Thriller to Vibe to the Fresh Prince. Who did it all, better than anyone. pic.twitter.com/gU8PD1gsCN— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 4, 2024
Espagne: après Valence, Barcelone sous les eaux suite à de grosses pluies.
JUST IN | C-32, #Barcelona , Spain 🇪🇸— Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) November 4, 2024
10:20 Before 👇 13:20 After👇 pic.twitter.com/8BFkyhASQ1
El Prat airport in Barcelona, Spain this morning pic.twitter.com/CzzNbdxvtK— world history (@worldhistoryera) November 4, 2024
Así estamos en Barcelona. Cuidado. pic.twitter.com/aL4mQqRHAq— Mario Boss (@_mario_boss) November 4, 2024
Situación en el centro de Barcelona.#Barcelona https://t.co/i6CsyFg3ls— actualidadesp (@_actualidadesp_) November 4, 2024