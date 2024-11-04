Société

Revue du web. Procès d’Ilyas Elmaliki: un torrent de réactions sur les réseaux sociaux

Le streamer Ilyas El Malki.

Revue du webProcès d’Ilyas Elmaliki: les internautes partagés sur le soutien du streamer qui a souvent tenu des propos fort déplacés; Football: une première pour le jeune latéral gauche marocain du Bayern, Adam Aznou, qui a disputé son tout premier match de Bundesliga; Légende de la musique: le producteur Quincy Jones s’est éteint aujourd’hui; Espagne: après Valence, Barcelone sous les eaux suite à de grosses pluies. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 04/11/2024 à 18h18

Procès d’Ilyas Elmaliki: les internautes partagés sur le soutien du streamer qui a souvent tenu des propos fort déplacés.

Football: une première pour le jeune latéral gauche marocain du Bayern, Adam Aznou, qui a disputé son tout premier match de Bundesliga, faisant la fierté de sa maman.

Légende de la musique: le producteur Quincy Jones s’est éteint aujourd’hui.

Espagne: après Valence, Barcelone sous les eaux suite à de grosses pluies.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 04/11/2024 à 18h18
#Streaming#Football#Espagne#Inondations#Musique

Société

