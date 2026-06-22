Société

Revue du web. Mondial 2026: les propos du journaliste marocain Mohamed Maghoudi piquent au vif les supporters tunisiens

Mohamed Maghoudi, journaliste marocain.

Revue du webMondial 2026: les propos du journaliste marocain Mohamed Maghoudi piquent au vif les supporters tunisiens; Espagne: Lamine Yamal se prosterne après un but et déclenche une polémique avec l’extrême droite; Société: le fameux régime Tayyibat de plus en plus décrié pour sa dangerosité; Le Real Madrid s’intéresse à Ayyoub Bouaddi, la pépite des Lions de l’Atlas... Round-up.

Par La Rédaction
Le 22/06/2026 à 18h01

Mondial 2026: les propos du journaliste marocain Mohamed Maghoudi piquent au vif les supporters tunisiens

Espagne: Lamine Yamal se prosterne après un but et déclenche une polémique avec l’extrême droite

Société: le fameux régime Tayyibat de plus en plus décrié pour sa dangerosité

Le Real Madrid s’intéresse à Ayyoub Bouaddi, la pépite des Lions de l’Atlas

Par La Rédaction
Le 22/06/2026 à 18h01
#mondial 2026#Football#Lamine Yamal#Mercato#Real Madrid#Ayyoub Bouaddi#Tayyibat

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