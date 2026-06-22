Revue du web. Mondial 2026: les propos du journaliste marocain Mohamed Maghoudi piquent au vif les supporters tunisiens

Mondial 2026: les propos du journaliste marocain Mohamed Maghoudi piquent au vif les supporters tunisiens
المهرج التونسي الصبحي بكار بدعوى الرد على صحافي مغربي قال رأيه بشكل منضبط، أطلق العنان للسانه العفن وسط إساءة متعمدة للمغرب والملك محمد السادس بعبارات: نحن الأصل وانتم التقليد ولم نبع أرضنا للصهاينة ولا نقبل الأيادي. ثم ختمها بأسطورة كل الاحترام للأشقاء المغاربة. pic.twitter.com/ycPiHTncD9— Tanja7 (@Tanja7com) June 21, 2026
🔴🔴 || الإعلام التونسي منوضين قربالة على الناقد المغربي محمد الماغودي بعدما هضر على رئيس التونسي قيس سعيد.. وعيب على طريقة الكلام ديالو فاش إستقبل اللاعبيين ديال تونس قبل المونديال...— Kinan Moutaraji - (ساخر مغربي) (@kinan_moutaraji) June 21, 2026
الإعلام التونسي قالو ليه خليك في الرياضة ومدخلش السياسة في كرة القدم قيس سعيد كيبقى رئيس… pic.twitter.com/mtyQMyczKt
Espagne: Lamine Yamal se prosterne après un but et déclenche une polémique avec l’extrême droite
قبل أشهر، رددت بعض الجماهير في إسبانيا هتافات مسيئة للمسلمين، ( من لا يقفز فهو مسلم ) وكانت تلك الهتافات في آخر مباراة لـ لامين يامال قبل إصابته.— عبدالرحمن الزيادي (@alzzyadi777) June 21, 2026
طبعاً لامين يومها زعل من هذه الهتافات وكتب بوضوح في حسابه على الإنستغرام - أنا مسلم والحمد لله، وهذه الهتافات لا أقبلها.-
واليوم… pic.twitter.com/GDSvi9lUjR
👀🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal s’est prosterné après son but pour remercier Dieu.— Lion Times 🇲🇦 (@LionTimes_) June 21, 2026
Certains en Espagne ne vont pas aimer ça. pic.twitter.com/sImheUkEDQ
🚨🇪🇸🇸🇦Lamine Yamal performs sujood, the Islamic act of prostration, to thank God after scoring his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/z8Nx8dhbgB— The Saviour (@TheSaviour) June 21, 2026
Société: le fameux régime Tayyibat de plus en plus décrié pour sa dangerosité
Le Real Madrid s’intéresse à Ayyoub Bouaddi, la pépite des Lions de l’Atlas
Real Madrid Track Bouaddi After World Cup Heroics, Lille Demand €70M And Won’t Negotiate Cheap ⚪🇲🇦👀— Football Transfer News (@Football_T_news) June 21, 2026
Real Madrid Are Eyeing A Move For Morocco Wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, Continuing Their Trend Of Investing Heavily In Emerging Young Talents. ￼ The 18-Year-Old’s Name Has Emerged pic.twitter.com/SzWfIKZtGg
🚨 CONFIRMED: Real Madrid are MONITORING Ayyoub Bouaddi.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 21, 2026
They have been scouting him for a long time, and they’re scouting him in the WORLD CUP. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/EVhC6Fenx7
Avoir fait le choix du Coeur s’avère finalement aussi un choix de raison . Le temps de jeu en tant que titulaire pour Bouaddi dans une coupe du monde est une opportunité unique. Bouaddi aime son pays et le Maroc le lui rend bien. Dima 🇲🇦 @BouaddiAyyoub 💪🏼👍🏼🇲🇦 https://t.co/57eblt8K4l— RS🇲🇦 (@rsarhane) June 21, 2026
📝 El Real Madrid no pierde de vista a Bouaddi— Diario AS (@diarioas) June 21, 2026
✍️ @jfelixdiaz
➡️ https://t.co/a51FIjeKDY pic.twitter.com/SPZRuafLjq
🚨 Real Madrid have added Lille midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi to their shortlist as they explore options to strengthen the middle of the park.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 22, 2026
The 18-year-old has caught the attention of the Spanish giants with his performances for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Lille are open… pic.twitter.com/cEpfCAETyt