Revue du Web. L‘USM d’Alger aura fait le déplacement pour rien

Juan Carlos Garrido, entraîneur de l’USM d'Alger.

Revue du webL’USM d’Alger aura fait le déplacement pour rien; Lorsque la décharge publique «Zebalat Mirikane» se transforme en parc vert; Gros succès pour le concert d’El Grande Toto au complexe Mohamed V de Casablanca; Miss Argentine devient Miss Univers à 60 ans. Round-Up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 29/04/2024 à 18h27

L’USM d’Alger aura fait le déplacement pour rien. Le régime d’Alger a contraint le club algérois à déclarer forfait. Les détails.



Lorsque la décharge publique «Zebalat Mirikane» se transforme en parc vert.

Gros succès pour le concert d’El Grande Toto au complexe Mohamed V de Casablanca.



Miss Argentine devient Miss Univers à 60 ans.




