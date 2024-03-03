Société

Revue du web. Le Wydad éliminé en phase de groupes de la Ligue des Champions pour la 1ère fois depuis 2011

Onze de départ du Wydad contre la Jeunesse sportive Soualem (JSS), le mercredi 14 février 2024.

Revue du webFootball: le Wydad éliminé en phase de groupes de la Ligue des Champions pour la première fois depuis 2011; La star du Real Madrid Brahim Diaz plus proche que jamais de porter le maillot des Lions de l’Atlas; Polémique après le limogeage de Issam Charai et son remplacement à la tête de la sélection U23; Indignation sur les réseaux sociaux après qu’un couple de touristes espagnols ait été victime de tentatives de viol et d’agressions en Inde. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 03/03/2024 à 18h12

Football: le Wydad éliminé en phase de groupes de la Ligue des Champions pour la première fois depuis 2011.

La star du Real Madrid Brahim Diaz plus proche que jamais de porter le maillot des Lions de l’Atlas.

Polémique après le limogeage de Issam Charai et son remplacement à la tête de la sélection U23.

Indignation sur les réseaux sociaux après qu’un couple de touristes espagnols ait été victime de tentatives de viol et d’agressions en Inde.


Par Majda Benthami
Le 03/03/2024 à 18h12
#Wydad de Casablanca#Ligue des champions#Lions de l'Atlas#Brahim Diaz#viol#Inde#touristes étrangers

LEs contenus liés

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Casablanca: baptême de feu pour le nouveau Busway de la capitale économique

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. La maire de Rabat démissionne après plusieurs mois de bras de fer avec les élus

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Agadir: le suicide d’une jeune femme met le quartier de Talborjt en émoi

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Boycott de la marque Dari: l’entreprise met les points sur les i

Articles les plus lus

1
Saïd Chengriha à Doha: au même moment, le ministre qatari des Affaires étrangères réitère son soutien à la marocanité du Sahara
2
Casablanca: disparition des jacarandas sur le boulevard d’Anfa, une perte pour le patrimoine végétal de la ville
3
Dar Lkabranate. Ep-95. De plus en plus isolée, l’Algérie tente une réconciliation avec le Maroc
4
Je reviens de Bamako
5
Conseil de sécurité: comment Alger tente misérablement de rallier le Mozambique et la Sierra Leone contre le Maroc
6
La «Beldia», variété de cannabis purement marocaine, obtient l’autorisation de culture dans la région d’Al Hoceima
7
La mère de toutes les peurs
8
Le busway de Casablanca est enfin entré en service ce vendredi 1er mars
Revues de presse

Voir plus