Revue du web. Agadir: le suicide d’une jeune femme met le quartier de Talborjt en émoi

Une jeune femme s'est suicidée mardi 27 février dans le quartier Talborjt à Agadir. (Photo d'illustration). DR

Revue du webAgadir: le suicide d’une jeune femme met le quartier de Talborjt en émoi; Ifrane: les premières neiges de l’année sur la fameuse «Suisse du Maroc»; Football: colère des supporters de l’Olympique de Safi qui accusent leur entraîneur de connivence avec le Raja; USA: Le suicide de Aaron Bunshell devant l’ambassade d’Israël continue de susciter des réactions. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 28/02/2024 à 18h29

Agadir: le suicide d’une jeune femme met le quartier de Talborjt en émoi.

Ifrane: les premières neiges de l’année sur la fameuse «Suisse du Maroc».

Football: colère des supporters de l’Olympique de Safi qui accusent leur entraîneur de connivence avec le Raja.

USA: le suicide de Aaron Bunshell devant l’ambassade d’Israël continue de susciter des réactions.

Revue du web. Boycott de la marque Dari: l’entreprise met les points sur les i

Revue du web. Les Tangérois sous le choc après un incendie mortel à la Marina

Revue du web. Football: un scandale d’arbitrage révélé après la fuite de conversations entre arbitres de la Botola Pro

Revue du web. Une Marocaine obtient l’expulsion de son ex-conjoint, condamné pour violences conjugales, en France

