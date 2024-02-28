Revue du web. Agadir: le suicide d’une jeune femme met le quartier de Talborjt en émoi

Agadir: le suicide d’une jeune femme met le quartier de Talborjt en émoi.
USA: le suicide de Aaron Bunshell devant l’ambassade d’Israël continue de susciter des réactions.
Aaron Bushnell wasn't mentally ill.— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) February 28, 2024
This is what mentally ill looks like. pic.twitter.com/QZBb7bczik
Aaron Bushnell and his name will always live on pic.twitter.com/oyBYf6wH3X— Rev Laskaris (@REVMAXXING) February 27, 2024
Aaron Bushnell had set up a will, specifying that his savings go to a Palestinian children’s relief fund 💔🇵🇸— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) February 28, 2024
Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/de7SC2VoRx
At the Aaron Bushnell vigil in Time Square pic.twitter.com/sqUDlllocZ— Palabard 🍉 (@Mac_D_Dad) February 28, 2024
One of the main reasons the self-immolation of Aaron Bushnell is having such an earthshaking impact on our society is because it’s the single most profound act of sincerity that any of us have ever witnessed.— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) February 28, 2024
In this fraudulent civilization where everything is fake and stupid,…