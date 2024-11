Revue du web. Le capitaine Ali Najab est décédé, la toile endeuillée

33 year old winger Ahmed Hammoudan shows he’s still got the pace, giving AS FAR the lead in this all 🇲🇦 #CAFCL showdown against Raja CA in Casablanca.



The goal came after a costly defensive error by left-back Abdelkrim Baadi, stepping in for the injured Youssef Belammari. https://t.co/hpaqHKqVqc