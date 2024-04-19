Société

Revue du web. La légende du football italien Alessandro Del Piero à Marrakech

Extraits des publications de l'ancien footballeur italien Alessandro Del Piero sur son compte Instagram, lors de son séjour à Marrakech.

Revue du webLa légende du football italien Alessandro Del Piero en séjour à Marrakech; Casablanca: mouvement de protestation des salariés de Lydec; Égypte: décès de l’acteur Salah El-Saadany à l’âge de 80 ans; Meta lance son propre outil d’intelligence artificielle, baptisé Meta AI; ONU: le non des États-Unis à l’adhésion totale de la Palestine indigne le Monde arabe. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 19/04/2024 à 17h57


La légende du football italien Alessandro Del Piero en séjour à Marrakech. La Toile marocaine réagit.


Casablanca: organisation d’un large mouvement de protestation de salariés de Lydec.


Égypte: décès de l’acteur Salah El-Saadany, l’un des derniers monstres sacrés du cinéma égyptien, à l’âge de 80 ans.


Meta lance son propre outil d’intelligence artificielle, baptisé Meta AI. Il sera intégré dans les applications du groupe, de Facebook à Instagram, en passant par Whatsapp.


Palestine: le non des États-Unis à l’adhésion totale de l’État palestinien à l’ONU provoque une vague d’indignation dans le Monde arabe.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 19/04/2024 à 17h57
#Marrakech#Revue du web#Football#Maroc#Meta#Intelligence artificielle

LEs contenus liés

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Football: trois Marocains en demi-finale de la Ligue des champions européenne

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du Web. La peine capitale pour le meurtrier du jeune Badr fait réagir la Toile

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Futsal: le Maroc en demi-finale de la CAN, la réaction de la Toile

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Aéroport Marrakech-Ménara: des centaines de passagers bloqués dans d’interminables files d’attente

Articles les plus lus

1
Station de dessalement de Casablanca: des retards à répétition, une insoutenable légèreté et un projet qui devient hypothétique
2
Maintenance des moteurs d’avion: comment RAM et Safran comptent booster davantage leur partenariat
3
Aides sociales directes: le «Mou’achchir» de la discorde
4
À l’ONU, le président du MAK dénonce l’occupation algérienne de la Kabylie et exhorte le comité onusien à une décolonisation
5
Algérie: pour avoir déterré un énième crime de Boumédiène contre les Moudjahidine, le journaliste Farid Alilat a été expulsé de son pays
6
Après Algésiras, le gouvernement espagnol mobilise 1,6 milliard d’euros à Valence pour contrer Tanger Med
7
Le 21ème siècle sera religieux ou…
8
Algérie: en plein débriefing sur le Sahara à l’ONU, Tebboune ressuscite l’invisible Brahim Ghali
Revues de presse

Voir plus