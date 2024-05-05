Société

Revue du web. La compétition automobile internationale de retour à Marrakech

Lors de la manche marrakchie de la série FIA ​​TCR World Tour, qui s'est déroulée le 4 mai 2024 sur le Circuit Moulay El Hassan.

Revue du webLa course automobile de retour sur le circuit Moulay El Hassan à Marrakech; Brahim Diaz champion d’Espagne avec le Real Madrid; Fouzi Lekjaa, président de la Fédération royale marocaine de football, fait le buzz en Égypte; Condamné à 3 ans de prison, dont un ferme, le sulfureux Dr Hassan Tazi est libre après avoir déjà purgé sa peine. Round-Up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 05/05/2024 à 17h28


Avec la Race of Morocco, la course automobile internationale a fait son come-back, le samedi 4 mai, sur le circuit Moulay El Hassan à Marrakech.

Brahim Diaz sacré champion d’Espagne avec le Real Madrid, après avoir réalisé un match exceptionnel.


Fouzi Lekjaa, président de la Fédération royale marocaine de football, fait le buzz en Égypte, après avoir déclaré qu’il considérait Al Ahly comme le plus grand club d’Afrique.


Le sulfureux Docteur Tazi condamné à 4 ans de prison, dont 2 fermes pour escroquerie en bande organisée. Il est libre après avoir déjà purgé sa peine.




Par Majda Benthami
Le 05/05/2024 à 17h28
