Revue du web. La compétition automobile internationale de retour à Marrakech

Avec la Race of Morocco, la course automobile internationale a fait son come-back, le samedi 4 mai, sur le circuit Moulay El Hassan à Marrakech.
🏁 Après 4 ans d’absence, le #AfriquaRaceOfMorocco est de retour sur le Circuit Automobile Moulay El Hassan de #Marrakech.— 2M.ma (@2MInteractive) May 2, 2024
📌 Ne manquez pas la retransmission en direct samedi 4 mai à 11h30 et 15h30 sur #2M, la 11ème édition de ce grand évènement automobile, comptant pour le… pic.twitter.com/giARlVxp74
"FIA WTCR Race of Morocco".. Le pilote français Yann Ehrlacher remporte la première course.https://t.co/WhE3w5SOxD#AfriquiaRaceOfMorocco 🏁 pic.twitter.com/jiP4SkhGU5— Arryadia TV (@arryadiatv) May 4, 2024
🇲🇦🏁 The Moulay El Hassan Circuit in Marrakech, a key venue in the International Automobile Federation @fia since 2009, is set to host the 11th edition of the Afriquia Race of Morocco on Saturday, May 4th. This year’s event features a newly redesigned, technically challenging… pic.twitter.com/ukJa85Mdby— Morocco Gate (@MoroccoGate_en) May 3, 2024
Circuit Moulay El Hassan is getting dressed for action 🏁— TCR Series (@TCR_Series) May 2, 2024
AFRIQUIA RACE OF MOROCCO 🇲🇦
Let's goooo 🙌#TCRWorldTour pic.twitter.com/OKVe0LlMdF
"FIA WTCR Race of Morocco".. Le pilote chinois Ma Qing Hua remporte la deuxième course.https://t.co/bpPTFvSxk6#AfriquiaRaceOfMorocco 🏁 pic.twitter.com/mgxlpgFHjD— Arryadia TV (@arryadiatv) May 4, 2024
That’s a wrap on the 2024 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour in Marrakesh. 🚙💨#FIA #Marrakesh #Motorsport #Sport #Racing #Speed #TCR pic.twitter.com/S0g9VZY3t0— FIA (@fia) May 4, 2024
Brahim Diaz sacré champion d’Espagne avec le Real Madrid, après avoir réalisé un match exceptionnel.
16 goal contributions.— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 4, 2024
10 goals.
6 assists.
1,896 minutes.
Brahim Diaz is having an unreal season. pic.twitter.com/qQOQwR1DRV
Brahim Diaz remplaçant au Real Madrid est meilleur que 95% des ailiers au monde actuellement— SEY D. NA天🇵🇹 (@SeydinaOfficial) May 4, 2024
C'est une dinguerie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pg0se3n1kI
Brahim Diaz est une excellente raison de pourquoi nous aimons le football. 🇲🇦🤍— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) May 4, 2024
Quel joueur. ✨ pic.twitter.com/kL2VW8hnJ8
Fouzi Lekjaa, président de la Fédération royale marocaine de football, fait le buzz en Égypte, après avoir déclaré qu’il considérait Al Ahly comme le plus grand club d’Afrique.
Le sulfureux Docteur Tazi condamné à 4 ans de prison, dont 2 fermes pour escroquerie en bande organisée. Il est libre après avoir déjà purgé sa peine.