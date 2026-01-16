Revue du web. Incendie du marché de Taroudant: des peines de prison ferme prononcées

Incendie du marché de Taroudant: des peines de prison ferme prononcées
CAN 2025: quatre matchs de suspension pour Samuel Eto’o après l’incident de Maroc-Cameroun
CAF has suspended Samuel Eto'o for four games and fined him $20k for protesting against the ref's officiating during the Morocco vs Cameroon QF game, in front of CAF President, Patrice Motsepe and other dignitaries.
Samuel Eto'o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation, has been suspended for four matches and fined $20,000 following his conduct during the match between Morocco and Cameroon in the AFCON quarterfinal.
Le journaliste Malien Mohamed Soumaré décède à Rabat des suites d’un malaise cardiaque
🇲🇦🗣️ Regragui paid tribute to Mohamed Soumaré:— Lucas Colin (@Lucas_Cln) January 15, 2026
"I was told that one of your colleagues, Mohamed Soumaré, passed away. My condolences go to his family, his loved ones, and the whole journalistic community. Football brings joy, but health and life are the most important"
France: Emmanuel Macron apparaît avec un œil injecté de sang
"Je vous prie d'excuser le caractère inesthétique de mon œil (...) voyez-y simplement une réference non volontaire à l'œil du tigre", plaisante Emmanuel Macron en référence à son œil légèrement abîmé.
Tells French troops "we need to be ready for all scenarios"
Speech addresses Ukraine Russia war and Trump's Greenland threats
France already deploying units to Arctic alongside NATO allies