Revue du web. IAM et Inwi annoncent un partenariat stratégique, la réaction de la Toile

Les sièges sociaux d'Inwi et de Maroc Telecom.

Revue du webMaroc Telecom et Inwi annoncent un accord historique mettant définitivement fin à leur litige; À l’aéroport Mohammed V, un incendie ravage un hangar du terminal cargo; Un violent séisme frappe le Myanmar et fait des dégâts jusqu’en Thaïlande; Insolite: en Turquie, un Pikachu fait le buzz en participant aux manifestations contre le président Erdogan. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 28/03/2025 à 19h25

Maroc Telecom et Inwi annoncent un accord historique mettant définitivement fin à leur litige.


À l’aéroport Mohammed V, un incendie ravage un hangar du terminal cargo.


Un violent séisme frappe le Myanmar et fait des dégâts jusqu’en Thaïlande.


Insolite: en Turquie, un Pikachu fait le buzz en participant aux manifestations contre le président Erdogan.

#télécoms#Maroc Telecom#Inwi#Aéroport#Incendie#Séisme#Myanmar#Thaïlande#Turquie#Erdogan

