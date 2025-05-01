Société

Revue du web. Futsal: les Lionnes championnes d’Afrique après un incroyable dénouement

Les Lionnes de l’Atlas ont remporté, mercredi 30 avril 2025, la première édition de la CAN féminine de Futsal.

Revue du webFutsal: les Lionnes de l’Atlas championnes d’Afrique après un incroyable dénouement; Le FC Barcelone et l’Inter Milan se séparent sur un spectaculaire 3-3 en Ligue des champions; Découverte prometteuse de métaux stratégiques à Ouarzazate: un potentiel à confirmer avec prudence. Round-up.

Par Nisrine Zaoui
Le 01/05/2025 à 18h06

Futsal: les Lionnes de l’Atlas championnes d’Afrique après un incroyable dénouement.

Le FC Barcelone et l’Inter Milan se séparent sur un spectaculaire 3-3 en Ligue des champions.

Découverte prometteuse de métaux stratégiques à Ouarzazate: un potentiel à confirmer avec prudence.

Par Nisrine Zaoui
Le 01/05/2025 à 18h06
#Futsal#Coupe d'Afrique des nations#Football#FC Barcelone#Inter Milan#Ligue des champions#Ouarzazate#découverte

LEs contenus liés

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Une mystérieuse tombe sur la voie publique à Fès, la Toile intriguée

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Le roi Mohammed VI reçoit les ministres des Affaires étrangères du Burkina Faso, du Mali et du Niger

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Politique: nouveau mandat à la tête du PJD pour Abdelilah Benkirane

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Le congrès du PJD invite une personnalité connue pour ses déclarations pro-Polisario, la Toile en colère

Articles les plus lus

1
Autoroute Fès-Marrakech: 28 milliards de dirhams pour tracer «la colonne vertébrale» routière du Maroc
2
Carburants: timide baisse des prix à la pompe au Maroc ce 1er mai, malgré un baril de pétrole sous les 60 dollars
3
Le britannique Emmerson réclame 2,2 milliards de dollars au Maroc devant le CIRDI
4
PJD: congrès national ou internationale islamiste?
5
Meurtre d’un fidèle dans une mosquée en France: d’origine marocaine, le procureur confondu avec le meurtrier par un élu RN
6
Des cours de culture locale pour les Marocains du monde
7
Exclusif. À la découverte de «l’hôpital» des rapaces de Bir Lahmer
8
Le Roi reçoit les ministres des Affaires étrangères des trois pays de l’Alliance des États du Sahel
Revues de presse

Voir plus