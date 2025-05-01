Revue du web. Futsal: les Lionnes championnes d’Afrique après un incroyable dénouement

Futsal: les Lionnes de l’Atlas championnes d’Afrique après un incroyable dénouement.
But à 11 secondes de la fin, l'équipe féminine de futsal est championne d'Afrique ! 🏆🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/94ZynoyEKL— Ari 🇲🇦 (@Maroc12s) April 30, 2025
Le Maroc remporte la toute première CAN féminine de Futsal de l’histoire. 🇲🇦👏 pic.twitter.com/GYE3opeD0G
Nos Lionnes sont Championnes d'Afrique
Nos joueuses ont tout gagné :
• Le ❤️des Marocaines et des Marocains;
• Un parcours exemplaire dans cette 1è CAN;
• Le Trophée;
• Une 1è historique en Coupe du Monde.
Et ça, ça n'a pas de prix.
❤️💚🇲🇦 https://t.co/gQH8o61SBg pic.twitter.com/3M534L7xXd
🏆✨ HISTORY MADE! Morocco’s women futsal team are AFRICAN CHAMPIONS! 🦁🇲🇦 No secrets ,just hard work, vision, and unshakable resilience. Success is earned, and today, the world sees the power of Moroccan determination. Congrats, Queens! 👏🔥 #Futsal #AfricanChampions #Morocco… pic.twitter.com/K645ntvRvz— dbs morocco (@dbsmorocco) May 1, 2025
𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐀𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/XbOq5WsYwJ
Le FC Barcelone et l’Inter Milan se séparent sur un spectaculaire 3-3 en Ligue des champions.
🚨 FULL TIME! #BarçaInter @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/zHyhyiRKbh— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2025
1'—Barça 0-1 Inter— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 30, 2025
21'—Barça 0-2 Inter
24'—Barça 1-2 Inter
38'—Barça 2-2 Inter
63'—Barça 2-3 Inter
65'—Barça 3-3 Inter
🤯 THIS GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/x1D3bSYjff
Flick: "The Inter squad is very tall, physically strong, and has very experienced players. When given the opportunity, they take advantage of it. I was really impressed with this today." pic.twitter.com/26whEWcF68— Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 30, 2025
📸 It doesn't get much closer than that 👀#beINUCL #BarcaInter #UCL pic.twitter.com/g89SvF80Vf— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 30, 2025
