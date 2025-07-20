Revue du web. Football: Azzedine Ounahi sur le point de s’engager en faveur du FC Girona

Football: Azzedine Ounahi sur le point de s’engager en faveur du FC Girona.
Azzedine Ounahi à Gerone, c’est fait ✅— Ilyes Kaddouri (@ilyeskddr) July 19, 2025
Ounahi est enthousiasmé à l’idée de découvrir la Liga.
Une source proche du club catalan a confié à @anaszabarii / @Le360fr qu’un accord venait d’être conclu avec l’OM.
Ounahi a déjà follow le club sur Instagram. #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/qH4jY9Hnp8
Azzedine Ounahi, set to join Girona from Olympique de Marseille — deal agreed on player side, just waiting for green light from OM 🇲🇦🇪🇸— MoroccanGrinta (@MoroccanGrinta) July 19, 2025
The Moroccan midfielder is keen on the move, with contract details still under wraps — but all parties expect it to be completed soon. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/VC1iz7jA3E
🧠 Recordeu aquell migcampista que havia de ser el primer fitxatge del @GironaFC?— Gironí 🇦🇹 (@GironiXD) July 19, 2025
👀 Azzedine Ounahi ha començat a seguir el club.
🎯 Control orientat, conducció elegant i capacitat per trencar línies amb passada o conducció.#GironaFC #Mercat https://t.co/U77hFIGix8 pic.twitter.com/2qZZIj68ER
Ounahi vient de suivre le @GironaFC sur Instagram.— 𝕋𝕣𝕖𝕚𝕫𝕖 𝕓𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕔𝕖𝕣 (@TREIZEBYSOCCER) July 19, 2025
Un détail qui peut trahir un réel intérêt du club catalan, bien plus qu’un simple coup de sonde ou une tentative à bas prix.
Un départ qui semble se préciser pour notre Ounahi.
Bonne route à lui. 🫡#MercatOM #TeamOM #OM pic.twitter.com/SmrdOUrKIm
Ounahi proche de Girone... son passage à l'OM est un échec. Aucun moment marquant si ce n'est son but à Nantes lors de ses premières minutes. A voir s'il se relancera en terre catalane, mais j'ai des doutes...#TeamOM #MercatOM pic.twitter.com/FLIoauZFYt— Yassine.M (@Leminotdu13016) July 19, 2025
USA: le président Donald Trump va traîner le Wall Street Journal en justice pour avoir affirmé qu’il était présent à l’anniversaire de Jeffrey Epstein.
🚨BOMBSHELL: WSJ just dropped a STUNNER - PROOF Trump was closer to Epstein than previously thought.— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 17, 2025
Trump is ALREADY threatening to SUE!! Here are ALL the details you HAVEN’T READ YET:
Ghislaine Maxwell surprised Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 with a leather-bound album to mark his… pic.twitter.com/zj5HoZOCb0
BREAKING 🚨 Elon Musk just DEFENDED Donald Trump from the absolutely bogus WSJ hit piece ❤️— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 18, 2025
Thank you Elon Musk. This means a lot
TIME TO SUE WSJ INTO OBLIVION pic.twitter.com/AGhcmAi8dM
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces he will be suing Wall Street Journal, News Corp., AND Rupert Murdoch over their “FAKE” story about him and Epstein published in WSJ— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 18, 2025
LFG!
SUE THEM INTO THE STONE AGE, 47! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x1Qr77R07o
Trump’s threatening to sue WSJ for revealing his bawdy letter for Epstein’s birthday. I would love to see him do that. He’ll get his butt kicked like never before. pic.twitter.com/N8xnkYz74B— Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇬🇪🇨🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) July 18, 2025
Imagine thinking any of this is legit. Trump is out here writing fan fictions about him and Epstein?— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) July 17, 2025
Total bullshit. Sue the WSJ into the ground! pic.twitter.com/6mrZdRbn3j