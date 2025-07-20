Société

Revue du web. Football: Azzedine Ounahi sur le point de s’engager en faveur du FC Girona

Azzedine Ounahi avec le maillot du Panathinaïkos, club de football grec.

Revue du webFootball: Azzedine Ounahi sur le point de s’engager en faveur du FC Girona; Taza: une femme assassinée et enterrée dans la propriété de son mari, pricipal suspect, qui se trouve actuellement en fuite; USA: le président Donald Trump va traîner le Wall Street Journal en justice pour avoir affirmé qu’il était présent à l’anniversaire de Jeffrey Epstein. Round-up.

Par La Rédaction
Le 20/07/2025 à 18h02

Football: Azzedine Ounahi sur le point de s’engager en faveur du FC Girona.

Taza: une femme assassinée et enterrée dans la propriété de son mari, pricipal suspect, qui se trouve actuellement en fuite.

USA: le président Donald Trump va traîner le Wall Street Journal en justice pour avoir affirmé qu’il était présent à l’anniversaire de Jeffrey Epstein.

