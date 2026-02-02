Société

Revue du web. Décès de l'actrice Safia Ziani à l'âge de 91 ans

Feue Safia Ziani.

Revue du webDécès de l’actrice Safia Ziani à l’âge de 91 ans; CAN féminine: des rumeurs circulent en Afrique du Sud sur l’organisation du tournoi au Maroc; Liga: une dispute entre Brahim Diaz et Ilias Akhomach révèle-t-elle un malaise dans le vestiaire de Walid Regragui?; France: l’ancien international Daniel Bravo suspendu par beIN Sports suite à des propos sexistes... Round-up.

Par La Rédaction
Le 02/02/2026 à 18h00

