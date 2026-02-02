Revue du web. Décès de l’actrice Safia Ziani à l’âge de 91 ans

Décès de l’actrice Safia Ziani à l’âge de 91 ans
CAN féminine: des rumeurs circulent en Afrique du Sud sur l’organisation du tournoi au Maroc
🚨💣 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 !! 𝗟𝗲 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲̀𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝘁 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗱'𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗦𝘂𝗱 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗲 𝘂𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲́ 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗶𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮̀ 𝗹'𝗵𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗲 ! 😳🇿🇦— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) February 1, 2026
South Africa: Morocco Still Confirmed Host of 2026 WAFCON— L. A☀ (@Ajolarr) February 2, 2026
The office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has clarified South Africa’s position on hosting the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).#WAFCON2026 #SouthAfrica #CAF #womensfootball— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) February 2, 2026
Statement from South Africa refutes the claim that the upcoming 2026 WAFCON has been relocated to South Africa following the statement by its Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.— Latifat Adebayo-Ohio (@Phatill) February 2, 2026
Liga: une dispute entre Brahim Diaz et Ilias Akhomach révèle-t-elle un malaise dans le vestiaire de Walid Regragui?
Altercations entre les joueurs marocains Diaz et Akhomach— ف͠ري͠آ͠ل͠ (@fe_riel79) February 2, 2026
Brahim Diaz had an intense showdown with his Morocco International teammate, Ilias Akhomach when Real Madrid played Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga— Our African Football (@ourAfricanFooty) February 2, 2026
Coéquipiers en sélection, Akhomach 🇲🇦 a embrouillé fort Brahim Diaz 🇲🇦 lors de Rayo Valecano / Real en Liga 🇪🇦.— La mouche du coach (@lamoucheduc0ach) February 1, 2026
France: l’ancien international Daniel Bravo suspendu par beIN Sports suite à des propos sexistes
🤦♂️ Daniel Bravo au sujet de Gaétane Thiney.— Nizzague (@Nizzague) February 1, 2026
🗣💬Pierre Ferracci, président du Paris FC : "Le club a beaucoup investi dans le foot féminin. Gaëtane Thiney est une icône respectée chez nous. Daniel Bravo a tenu des propos inqualifiables et je pense qu'il en a conscience. Cela nous a beaucoup choqué." pic.twitter.com/X3CrVoMmtn— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) February 1, 2026
Soutien à notre légende Gaëtane Thiney 💙🤍— Paris FC Infos (@ParisFCinfos) February 1, 2026
Daniel Bravo a créé le malaise en plein commentaire de Paris FC - OM en voyant apparaître Gaétane Thiney à l'écran :— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) January 31, 2026
Daniel Bravo j'avais pas vu, bonne réaction de beIN pic.twitter.com/YKiDEEhLpZ— Falshito (@falshitana) February 1, 2026