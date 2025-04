Revue du web. Casablanca: le derby de la réouverture dans une ambiance plutôt froide

#BREAKING: MOROCCAN PRIVATE JET CRASH NEAR FÈS.

A Raytheon Hawker 800XPi (reg. CN-TKC) operated by Air Ocean Maroc has crashed near Fès-Saïss Airport after departing Marrakech. The jet, which had no passengers on board, went down about 45 minutes into the flight.

3 crew injured. pic.twitter.com/3n63Y3ibr4