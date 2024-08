🏆 CAFCL - 1st preliminary round



Raja CA secured an important 2-1 away win today against AS GNN 🇳🇪 in Niamey.



Sabir Bougrine and Marouane Zila with the goals for the greens 🟢



A crucial victory for our 🇲🇦 representatives ahead of the return leg in Morocco a week from now. https://t.co/RUPjSDJbXR