Nomination d’une Marocaine à l’UA: l’Algérie recadrée par l’Union du Maghreb arabe pour son attitude

News #Mazraoui: In the Mixed Zone last night he made clear that he is very unhappy with his situation at Bayern. If he won’t get more time on the pitch he is very open to leave Bayern in summer.



Under Tuchel he has played 1 (!) minute. Contract until 2026!