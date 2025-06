Turquie: le parti CHP, pilier de l’opposition, sous le couperet des tribunaux

CHP could face court-appointed leadership.

The lawsuit over its 2023 congress threatens to annul Özgür Özel’s chairmanship.

Kılıçdaroğlu says: “I’ll return if I must.”

Party insiders fear a split.

The stakes? Existential.

Full breakdown: https://t.co/CEjlcdPK5t pic.twitter.com/eTUT96O7oL