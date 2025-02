Intelligence artificielle: OpenAI revendique 400 millions d’utilisateurs hebdomadaires

chatgpt recently crossed 400M WAU, we feel very fortunate to serve 5% of the world every week



2M+ business users now use chatgpt at work, and reasoning model API use is up 5x since o3 mini launch



we'll bring GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 to chat and the API soon, with unlimited GPT-5 for… https://t.co/7hfyUcIyBW