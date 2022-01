-Please call the Towed Vehicle Locator office at (202) 541-6083 if your vehicle was moved and you need help finding it.

-Trash collection continues to operate on a one-day slide schedule.

-Report downed trees and branches to 311.



More: https://t.co/hLEAmFJKa1



(4/4) pic.twitter.com/FOpf77Mbxv