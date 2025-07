Masterclass from RC Lens:



🇺🇿 Abdukodir Khusanov

📉 Bought for €𝟒𝟓𝟎𝐊 from Energetik-BGU

📈 Sold for €𝟒𝟎𝐌 to Manchester City



🇲🇦 Neil El Aynaoui

📉 Bought for €𝟔𝟎𝟎𝐊 from Nancy

📈 Sold for €𝟐𝟑.𝟓𝐌 to AS Roma



Khusanov sold in January, El Aynaoui sold in July.… pic.twitter.com/rrV5YZ5xLu