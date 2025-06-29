Revue du web. Nouvelle attaque terroriste à proximité d’Es-Semara où des engins explosifs ont été tirés.

🇲🇦🇩🇿 BREAKING | In response to the U.S. bill aiming to designate the Polisario as a terrorist organization, 5 rockets were launched from the Tindouf camps in Algeria 🇩🇿 towards Smara, Morocco 🇲🇦.



🎯 One landed near a school, another exploded close to a UN site 🇺🇳.

🚨 Moroccan… pic.twitter.com/BdVm2tsUVK