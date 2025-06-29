Société

Revue du web. Nouvelle attaque terroriste à proximité d’Es-Semara où des engins explosifs ont été tirés.

Une photographie de propagande du groupe terroriste Polisario illustrant l'attaque du vendredi 27 juin 2025 contre des cibles civiles dans la ville marocaine d'Es-Smara.

Une photographie de propagande du groupe terroriste Polisario illustrant l'attaque du vendredi 27 juin 2025 contre des cibles civiles dans la ville marocaine d'Es-Semara.

Revue du webNouvelle attaque terroriste à proximité d’Es-Semara où des engins explosifs ont été tirés; Kaoutar Boudarraja, icône des médias maghrébins, s’éteint à 40 ans après une lutte discrète contre le cancer; Le journaliste sportif Amine Birouk s’excuse après un dérapage où il a qualifié l’effectif du Wydad de «batârd»; Une canicule record frappe le pays avec des températures dépassant les 47°C, causant des alertes nationales... Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 29/06/2025 à 18h21

Sahara: nouvelle attaque terroriste à proximité d’Es-Semara où des engins explosifs ont été tirés.

Kaoutar Boudarraja, icône des médias maghrébins, s’éteint à 40 ans après une lutte discrète contre le cancer.

Le journaliste sportif Amine Birouk s’excuse après un dérapage où il a qualifié l’effectif du Wydad de «batârd».

Une canicule record frappe le pays avec des températures dépassant les 47°C, causant des alertes nationales.

#Revue du web#Polisario#Terrorisme

