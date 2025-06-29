Revue du web. Nouvelle attaque terroriste à proximité d’Es-Semara où des engins explosifs ont été tirés.

Sahara: nouvelle attaque terroriste à proximité d’Es-Semara où des engins explosifs ont été tirés.
📸: Reaction des habitants de Smara 🇲🇦, tout de suite après les attaques du Polisario sur la ville https://t.co/ThwitvN2qZ pic.twitter.com/VRsX5dcjOF— Jaf (@Jafkech) June 27, 2025
#PolisarioTerroristGroup attacked the city of Smara in the Moroccan Sahara targeting the @UN Minurso using Iranian weapons..— Simo Ben (@Simo__Ben) June 27, 2025
This group is a treat to peace in many regions in the world & must be destroyed. @Marocdiplo_EN @StateDept@MoroccanArmed @USArmpic.twitter.com/Lhz7gamRoJ
🟥 URGENT | Official Statement— Harbaz Nabil🇲🇦 (@HarbazNabil) June 27, 2025
In a dangerous escalation of regional instability, Iranian-made ARASH-2 rockets struck inside the city of #Smara 🇲🇦, launched by the terrorist militia #Polisario.
One of the rockets hit the vicinity of a school, which was fortunately empty at the… pic.twitter.com/qQRfsF1Gue
🇲🇦🇩🇿 BREAKING | In response to the U.S. bill aiming to designate the Polisario as a terrorist organization, 5 rockets were launched from the Tindouf camps in Algeria 🇩🇿 towards Smara, Morocco 🇲🇦.— Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) June 27, 2025
🎯 One landed near a school, another exploded close to a UN site 🇺🇳.
🚨 Moroccan… pic.twitter.com/BdVm2tsUVK
Les roquettes lancées aujourd'hui par les terroristes algériens du Polisario sur une école et un site de la MINURSO à Smara au Sahara Marocain sont de fabrication iranienne🇮🇷 Honte aux Marocains qui ont soutenu l'Iran après les frappes US et israéliennes.— Morocco First 🇲🇦 (@TheRealMarroqui) June 27, 2025
Credits @CaelumPugnator pic.twitter.com/3Q9mRRKk6D
Kaoutar Boudarraja, icône des médias maghrébins, s’éteint à 40 ans après une lutte discrète contre le cancer.
Sincères condoléances à tous ceux et celles qui ont connu Kao, au #Maroc 🇲🇦 et ailleurs.— Mazen HAYEK (@HayekMG) June 28, 2025
Belle, corps et âme, elle incarnait la décence, l’intelligence, le professionnalisme et une rare bienveillance.
Que Dieu repose son âme en paix.#KaoutarBoudarraja #كوثر_بودراجة #المغرب pic.twitter.com/VjLKJF8qrP
وفاة الإعلامية المغربية كوثر بودراجة بعد صراع مؤلم مع المرض (فيديو) 😧💔— أخبار تونس - Buzz News Tunisia (@buzznewstunisia) June 28, 2025
kaoutar boudarraja#تونس #tunisia #buzznewstunisia #tunisie #tunis https://t.co/ydS1hEWd9P
Kaoutar Boudarraja is op 40-jarige leeftijd overleden na een lang ziektebed. De Marokkaanse presentatrice, ex-model en sociale activiste werd bekend door haar uitgesproken mening en inzet voor vrouwenrechten in de Arabische media.— MAROKKO.nl (@marokko) June 27, 2025
👉🏽 Lees: https://t.co/le2Dwjr5yd 👈🏽#marokko pic.twitter.com/YNfobg70OO
#Kaoutar_Boudarraja s’est éteinte : une voix singulière du paysage audiovisuel maghrébin s’en est allée https://t.co/qZRfNvn01N— LeNew (@Lenew_ma) June 27, 2025
Le journaliste sportif Amine Birouk s’excuse après un dérapage où il a qualifié l’effectif du Wydad de «batârd».
بــــــلاغ 🔴🗞️#DimaWydad pic.twitter.com/iSq1VpL5JW— Wydad Athletic Club (@WACofficiel) June 27, 2025
Miskine Amine Birouk voulait dire une équipe de mercenaires il a dit une équipe de batards et ils lui sont tombés Dessus— Herbi (@fumeurherbivore) June 27, 2025
Amine Birouk— مراد بن إدريس (@alnfws86677) June 27, 2025
لما يكون الخطأ نادر مهما كان عظمته يمكن للناس تجاوزه؛ ولكن هذا خطأ من الاخطاء العديدة والمتكررة في حق نادي عريق وجمهور عريق؛ هو كما يقال (نقطة فقط افاضت الكأس وبس) لديك سوابق كثيرة وخبيثة تدل على سوء نية وطوية وخبث داخلي لا علاج له إلا الحساب {القانوني}..... pic.twitter.com/AmVq5XXdOS
En larmes, Amine Birouk s'excuse auprès du Wydad, en évoquant "un simple malentendu". https://t.co/sy1BALBfz4 pic.twitter.com/ZsoGbIdWx2— Ali KETTANI 𝕏 (@Alikettanii) June 27, 2025
📢 COMMUNIQUÉ DU WYDAD— KoraMaroc (@AtKoraMaroc) June 27, 2025
Le club se réserve le droit de poursuivre en justice Amine Birouk, qui a qualifié le Wydad de « bâtards » lors d’une intervention sur Radio Mars.
L’affaire pourrait prendre une tournure judiciaire… ⚖️🔴 https://t.co/CUemqz4fr1
Une canicule record frappe le pays avec des températures dépassant les 47°C, causant des alertes nationales.