Revue du web. Gouvernement: un remaniement ministériel imminent?

Lors d'une réunion du Conseil de gouvernement.

Politique: un remaniement imminent du gouvernement? Casablanca: coup d’envoi de la 6ème édition de l’African Digital Summit. France: le nouveau ministre de l’Intérieur décrète que le fils d’Oussama Ben Laden est persona non grata. États-Unis: la chaîne HBO révèle l’identité du créateur des bitcoins. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 09/10/2024 à 18h25


Gouvernement: un remaniement ministériel serait-il imminent?


Casablanca: coup d’envoi de la 6ème édition de l’African Digital Summit.


France: le nouveau ministre de l’Intérieur décrète que le fils d’Oussama Ben Laden n’est plus le bienvenu dans l’Hexagone.


États-Unis: la chaîne de télévision HBO révèle l’identité du créateur des bitcoins, qui serait un certain Peter Todd. Ce dernier dément.

#Bitcoin#gouvernement#remaniement#digital#France

Société

Société

Société

Société

