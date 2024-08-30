Société

Revue du web. Drame à Agadir: un jeune garçon décède après être tombé dans une aire de jeu

Une ambulance de la protection civile. (Photo d'illustration)

Revue du webDrame à Agadir: un jeune garçon décède après être tombé dans une aire de jeu; Football: Bilal Elkhannouss signe officiellement à Leicester; Un autre Lion de l’Atlas s’est trouvé un club, il s’agit de Soufyan Amrabat qui va rejoindre Youssef En-Nesyri à Fernerbahce. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 30/08/2024 à 16h50

Drame à Agadir: un jeune garçon décède après être tombé dans une aire de jeu.

Football: Bilal Elkhannouss signe officiellement à Leicester.

Un autre Lion de l’Atlas s’est trouvé un club, il s’agit de Soufyan Amrabat qui va rejoindre Youssef En-Nesyri à Fernerbahce.

#Agadir#Accident#Football#Bilal El Khannouss#Sofyan Amrabat

