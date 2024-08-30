Revue du web. Drame à Agadir: un jeune garçon décède après être tombé dans une aire de jeu

Drame à Agadir: un jeune garçon décède après être tombé dans une aire de jeu.
Football: Bilal Elkhannouss signe officiellement à Leicester.
We have agreed terms for the transfer of Bilal El Khannouss 🤩— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 29, 2024
Bilal El Khannouss via IG📲— Leicester City Xtra. (@XtraLeicester) August 29, 2024
‘Ready to give everything for this beautiful club’ 💙 pic.twitter.com/YL7upwIo2f
🚨 OFFICIEL ! Bilal El Khannouss signe à Leicester ! 🇲🇦🦊 pic.twitter.com/NCXdfoimx1— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) August 29, 2024
🔵⚪️ Leicester City have signed Bilal El Khannouss from Genk on a four-year deal, pending Premier League and international clearance. The 20-year-old Morocco international will wear the number 11 shirt. #LCFC #Africanfoot 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/OA4TGO4BQW— Mündii AF (@Mundii_AF) August 30, 2024
Un autre Lion de l’Atlas s’est trouvé un club, il s’agit de Soufyan Amrabat qui va rejoindre Youssef En-Nesyri à Fernerbahce.
🚨🟡🔵 Sofyan Amrabat to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024
Sofyan Amrabat sera à l’aéroport d’İstanbul demain à 13h30 ! 🔥— Fenerbahçe SK France 🇫🇷 (@Fenerbahce__FR) August 29, 2024
Le marocain rejoindra l’équipe sous forme de prêt avec un achat obligatoire de 13M€. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/8KXG4yBwiC
Sofyan Amrabat au Fenerbahçe 🇹🇷, C’est fait ! 🇲🇦— Foot Marocain 🇲🇦 (@footmaghribi212) August 29, 2024
Prêt payant de 2M€ avec une Option d'Achat 𝗢𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗘 de 13M€.
Contrat de 4 ans pour Amrabat, qui rejoindra En-Nesyri dans cette nouvelle aventure. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hw8LbGXyIU
Sofyan Amrabat to Fenerbahçe, done deal and sealed.— Transfer News (@FotTransferNews) August 30, 2024
🟡🔵🛩️ Sofyan Amrabat’s private flight to Istanbul is being planned as he will join Fenerbahçe.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024
Diego Simeone called him for Atléti but they’ve only offered a straight loan, rejected by Fiorentina.
So Jose Morinho will have Sofyan Amrabat at Fenerbahçe, at one point we will face them in Europa League but I trust the Ghanaian will come through in Kante mode for Manchester United. #mufc pic.twitter.com/mQjg59kBzE— Vin K🔴👹 (@utdGenera) August 30, 2024