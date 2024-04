Réchauffement climatique: mars 2024, dixième mois d’affilée de records de température

March #Temperature highlights from #C3S. March was:

🌡warmer than any other March in the data record, at 0.73°C above the 1991-2020 average;

🌡the tenth month in a row that is the warmest on record for the respective month of the year.



▶️https://t.co/X0jiwqQmWN pic.twitter.com/0msv1Zr352