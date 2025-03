Revue du web. Décès de Naima Samih: les internautes lui rendent hommage

🚨 Big move: Duke Buchan III, seasoned financier & former U.S. Ambassador to Spain 🇪🇸 & Andorra 🇦🇩, appointed as U.S. Ambassador to Morocco 🇺🇸🤝🇲🇦. With a 238-year unbroken diplomatic bond—the longest in U.S. history—this step strengthens a legacy rooted in the 1786 treaty.… pic.twitter.com/Lcsbuww6M5